A big event is planned for January 6th. It might be the closing gathering of massive numbers of Trump supporters, or the vanguard of troops for the Second American Civil War. We know rather little about the actual nature of the gathering, only that January 6th is the day that the Electoral College vote gets read and approved by Congress. Presumably at the very least, the expected enormous gathering of Trump supporters is supposed to send a message to Congress to rethink their decision to bring Joe Biden into official recognition as the President-Elect to take the oath of office on January 20th, 2021.

However, Roman Balmakov, The Epoch Times’ correspondent, brings up some interesting possibilities. Two different readings of the US Constitution’s 12th Amendment seem to indicate that it is possible that the Vice President and the Vice President alone, as President of the Senate, could declare President Trump the actual victor through the acknowledgement of the “dueling electors” submitted by several of the states in which fraud is shown to have occurred in the November matchup.

This could happen, but in my own estimation, as well as Mr. Balmakov’s, it is unlikely and perhaps even dangerous. He notes that 96% of Democrat voters believe their guy and gal won legitimately. Because of this, it is exceedingly unlikely that they would be amenable to the challenge going this far.

This brings up a very interesting and tragic question:

There absolutely was massive fraud in this election. President Trump has every logical argument showing that this is true. The cases made by his team are convincing and very compelling. Yet, every court, including the US Supreme Court, made up incidentally of a strong 5-4 or even 6-3 conservative majority, has dismissed the lawsuits. While Rudy Giuliani strongly believes that the batch of lawsuits this week should work, there is no reason to expect that they will since other very firm arguments with loads of evidence have been dismissed out of hand.

It is clear that the Deep State is striking back, solidly and with great power to get President Trump out of office. What is more, the financial markets seem just fine with Biden coming in, and they continue to climb, with the Dow Jones at its highest levels of the year, and climbing.

Miracles can happen, and certainly as a Trump supporter, I wish one would. However, the Trump team can be credited with one thing that will absolutely last, no matter what – it ran an honest campaign and an honest challenge to a dishonest election. In every possible way, the Trump campaign and its candidate have done the right thing in terms of running fairly, and refusing to concede.

Where does this leave us? What happens next?

Honestly, it is too early to say anything that is not wildly speculative, no matter how tame it is. But, it is the end of the year, the end of a very crazy pandemic and election year, and the most dishonest managed presidential election in American history. So, with all that weirdness, let’s add a few speculative predictions of what we might see in coming days and weeks:

President Trump will leave office, but without conceding the election. – There is no requirement that a candidate concede. This practice has always been the gentlemanly act to do, and most outgoing presidents have done it, but there is no requirement to do so. The refusal to concede will cast long-lasting aspersions on the legitimacy of the Biden Presidency. – The last time a president stepped down without giving his concession was a very long time ago, apparently John Adams never conceded, simply leaving Washington, DC and not staying for the inauguration of the new President. However, President Trump’s refusal to concede is ostensibly going to be interpreted as an assessment of the fraudulent status of the 2020 election itself. To concede would mean to admit “you are the legitimate winner and I am not, God bless you and let’s move ahead.” The key factor is the word legitimate. Trump cannot betray his principles or those of his supporters by admitting something false; this fact is made all the more evident by all the times in his term he scandalized everyone with the truth. There will be no civil war, nor will there be civil unrest instigated by Trump supporters. – While it is true that maybe a few particularly disgruntled Trump fans might act out in their anger, this is extremely unlikely, and virtually impossible to expect that the whole crowd of supporters will galvanize into a rebellion or civil conflict. One of the primary reasons is that conservatives and Trump supporters see themselves as aligned with God – God himself is important, and there are better ways to deal with your brothers and sisters who disagree with you than to attack, injure or kill them. The Left does not see it this way at all; they made that abundantly clear with the killing of a Trump supporter and a Patriot Prayer member in Portland this past summer, saying that killing him was basically cleaning the streets of the trash. However, this is not a case of the Trump supporters “taking the high road.” If anything, the Trump movement has awakened in millions of Americans a deeper and more sincere look at life beyond political platitudes. The greater likelihood is that these men and women will find ways to stand strong for what they believe and defy the leftist pressure without acceding to violence. The real issue will be how to prepare for every contingency so as to be able to win upcoming elections. – The election of 2020 proved the existence of a massively well-organized Democrat fraud machine. The fraud may well succeed at putting Mr. Biden and Mrs. Harris into the White House, but after that point all bets are off. This is where the danger of civil war will truly begin, however. – The true damage of fraud is like that of any lie. It may get you what you want right now, but it will fall apart. What that might look like is the sharpest and most acute period of accountability the American government has ever faced, from the President down through Congress. It will be slow to start, owing to the tendency of conservatives to just tolerate mistreatment, but should they continue to be abused by dishonest leaders and draconian policies (a very real factor in the likelihood of a lengthy nationwide COVID-19 shutdown), and should our still-existing Constitutional rights continue to be trampled on as they were this year and worse (also a strong possibility), this is the point where the conservative / Trumpists may finally get to the breaking point. The pressure brought to bear on private American citizens by a truly illegitimate leadership bent on its own goals is a factor that Biden / Harris adminstration must consider if the country is to stay together.

This whole election has been a massive lie carried out by very powerful people. They seem to be succeeding and in the short run, I personally expect that they will continue to succeed. But their success is based on falsehood and lies. The Trump supporters already know this and they will be watching the Biden / Harris cabal like a hawk. The civil war may indeed come, or secessions may come, unless the usurpers to power are very careful not to poke them too hard. Conversely, a light touch from them may encourage complacency in conservatives, but it will also slow the progress of Marxism in the country.

It looks like 2021 will be very, very interesting.

