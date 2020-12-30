Covid-19 Vaccine Flops in Europe – Investment Watch

By Chris Black

Yesterday, a woman who claims is the WHO (Bill Gates’ office) chief scientist said that there is no evidence that the covid-19 vaccine prevents viral transmission. These people are pretty stupid, or they are just reading scripts written by an 8-year old.

No vaccine prevents viral transmission, that’s not why you take a vaccine. The purpose of vaccination is supposedly to make you resistant to the disease, as in you don’t die or develop harsh symptoms.

If you’re not following the logic, ask yourself, what does infection mean? According to WHO, if you test positive for covid-19 via PCR testing it means you’re infected, right? Even if you don’t have symptoms, aka you’re asymptomatic. So, you can be positive for covid-19, and be contagious, that’s why they keep people who tested positive in quarantine for 14 days, even if you don’t have symptoms.

Meaning, if you’re healthy (as in you don’t have any symptom), you can still spread covid-19, as per WHO dogma.

And the same logic applies to any virus, or at least it should in an Aristotelian universe.

Yet, nothing makes sense in clown world.

Getting back to business, here’s a headline from Reuters: Despite hi-tech advances, many Europeans wary of taking COVID shot and that includes more than half of hospital staff. I would suggest you to read the article, even if I don’t trust Reuters to tell me what time is it.

Now, take a load of this: earlier this month, Japan released covid-19 deaths data as per 2020. Are you ready to learn the figure?

It’s 2487 people in a country of 126 million, or 18 deaths per million. All of them were over 65 years old.

Moreover, Japan never imposed lockdowns, not even obligatory face masks, all businesses remained opened since the beginning, life went on as usual, the economy is doing great and so on and so forth.

How is that possible? It’s simple: Japan is 99% Japanese, as in they don’t benefit from diversity, they are not ruled by a transnational cabal, and their medics and politicians work for the Japanese people, i.e. they are not on Soros/Bill Gates/WEF/WHO/China/AIPAC’s payroll.

Getting back to the greatest country in the world, AP is reporting, and all news outlets have started spewing it, that 2020 was the deadliest year ever in the USA with 3.2 million deaths.

It doesn’t matter that the CDC reported just over 2.6 million deaths earlier this month. It also doesn’t matter that the researchers at Johns Hopkins found that the (TV) Virus had no effect on overall deaths. That is being scrubbed and the new narrative is 3.2 million dead (better than 6 million I guess).

Supposedly 300,000 people have now died of covid-10 in the US. In 2019 a total of 2.9 million people has died. The claim is that 2.9 million people died again in 2020, plus the 300k excessive deaths from covid-19.

This doesn’t make any sense, because deaths from other causes like heart attacks, cancer, and others have dropped massively. Also flu deaths are nonexistent. If covid increased deaths by 300k, then deaths from all other causes must match 2019 numbers. If they are lower, where did the deaths come from?

When the numbers don’t add up, change the narrative. We are being played. Every day is a new lie.

Just like Biden votes, deaths are just showing up in the middle of the night by the hundreds of thousands.

Moreover, the University of Florida finds asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic spread is basically impossible. Will the truth be told? Of course, this study will be disappeared.

alachuachronicle.com/category/covid-19/

In Ireland, the national health system was forced to admit that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has never been isolated. Just like in Canada. Will this news get out?

Did you know that we don’t have flu because of wearing masks, hand washing, and distancing? Despite numerous studies that proved that none of that works for stopping flu.

The measures for stopping Covid don’t work because people aren’t obeying them. But the flu has been eradicated because of the measures for stopping Covid.

The logic fails of 2020 are incredible.

Here’s the thing about a PCR test. Anything with DNA can show a positive result if the sample is put through enough cycles. PCR is not a detection method for infection. They used 37 sequences and placed them in a computer along with models of other coronavirus. The computer AI then created a sequence of a virus that would match a supposed new and novel version.

ACGT that is all that is read. It has been confirmed that most of the PCR tests that are showing positive cases of SARS-CoV-2 are simply looking for a primer sequence, rather than any part of a real genome. If that primer sequence is found, the result is positive. The problem is the primer is found thousands of times in various genetic sequences that have nothing to do with SARS-CoV-2.

If for example AAAGTCTGAC is found in a sample, and that is the primer that supposedly links to SARS-CoV-2, the test is positive.

Humans and earthworms share some genetic sequences. If I run a PCR test for a tiny sample of earthworm DNA, and a sample from me finds it matches, DOES THAT MAKE ME AN EARTHWORM???

That is why the PCR test is useless as a diagnostic tool. Anyone claiming the PCR test is indicative of an infection is a fraud and should have their credentials revoked.

The study looking into the transmission of “The (TV) Virus”, found that transmission to other family members with symptomatic cases only happened 16% of the time. It also required multiple points of contact over two minutes within a few feet in a short time period. Asymptomatic spread was zero.

So “the most infectious pathogen ever”, that requires forced closures, masks, distancing, and cancelling everything, only has a 16% chance of infecting you if you are hovering over someone in your own family with active symptoms.

The question is how people are actually getting infected outside the home, if you can barely get infected in one.

Our entire understanding of how and why people get sick is most likely wrong. Perhaps it isn’t based on external conditions, but internal. Essentially, healthy people don’t get sick.

People I have known for years are now so hopelessly devoted to the Covidian Cult, that they will never go back to normal.

Cultists never see how insane their behavior is, since they don’t look from the outside. While massive orgies and dressing in orange all day long would have seemed crazy before they joined, now it is just a way of life.

The Mask of the Covidian is the same thing. Not wearing a mask everywhere you go will seem abnormal.

