BUSTED: This person is America’s number 1 conspiracy theorist

Hillary Clinton is not the victim of any conspiracies. She is in fact a master conspiracy theorist whose wild theorises continue to harm America and the wider world.

The Duran recently explained how Russiagate is the 21st century version of a traditional western expression of greed and hatred for Russia as the predominant Orthodox Christian power of the late modern world.

This helps explain why Russiagate was not Chinagate or even for that matter Syriagate.

READ MORE: Russiagate is a holy war

But this does not explain the timing of Russiagate, that is answered by an examination of America’s recent domestic political history. The fact is that the mainstream media, liberal-left and Democratic machine which was then and remains de-facto controlled by the Hillary Clinton agenda, was so collectively sure that Donald Trump would never become President that shortly after this wishful thinking became blighted by reality, they went to ‘Plan B’: undermine Trump at all costs with the hope of somehow removing him from office.

This remains the goal. While most Democrats realise that impeachment of POTUS Trump wouldn’t work now, the remainder of Donald Trump’s term will be one that is more or less an elongated preamble to impeachment. All the while Democrats will try to force a voluntary resignation that they will likely never get because of Donald Trump’s strong and persevering personality.

Long before modern Russia was the modern Russia of Vladimir Putin, there was something called the 1990s. In Russia the 1990s was living hell due to social, political, geo-political and economic collapse fomented by a combination of traitorous domestic politicians and interference by the United States deep state and its so-called NGOs.

READ MORE: Russia’s Recovery: The Story of ‘the Putin Miracle’

But for the United States, the 1990s was the first and perhaps last decade of true global political hegemony. The 2000s brought the national embarrassment of 9/11 followed by the disastrous war in Iraq whilst the current decade has seen the rebirth of the Russian superpower and the rise of the Chinese super-power seriously challenge America’s goals to be the lone geo-political superpower.

In the 1990s America’s military exercised its will with impunity, twice invading Iraq (1990 and 1998), destroying Yugoslavia and meddling in Africa and Latin America.

It was also at this time that the stage was set for many former Warsaw Pact nations to become NATO members and American economic dependants.

But American political observers hardly got to enjoy this era of empire as Monica Lewinsky and Bill Clinton’s immoral antics became more headline grabbing than the fact that ‘history had ended’ and had allegedly done so according to America’s plans for a ‘new world order’ (at least if Francis Fukuyama was to be believed).

The great American empire that would bring neo-liberalism to the world was nearly brought down not by Russia, China, Communism or the Arab world, but by the fact that Bill Clinton did something in his office that he should not have done and then lied about it under oath. Such ignominy would make Tiberius blush.

It was at this time that Hillary Clinton in particular, rather than examine what conscience she might have had and considered why she was married to such a monster, instead went on the political offensive.

It was in 1998 that Hillary Clinton stumbled upon her first conspiracy theory. Enter the “Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy”. There was actually no such thing in 1990s America. What did occur was the combination of the deregulation of broadcast radio, the rapid expansion of cable and satellite television and the early years of internet for the masses.

All of these formats allowed conservative voices to gain more attention than was possible during previous decades of regulated radio, fewer television channels and no internet for the public.

Such outlets gained favour by many who felt that Bill Clinton’s personally reprehensible behaviour justified the socially conservative causes which by the 1990s many in the Republican party had adopted (however disingenuously in many cases).

The Russiagate conspiracy is Hillary Clinton’s new take on an old conspiratorial proclivity. Where in 1998 Rush Limbaugh and later Matt Drudge were the ‘conspirators’, now the culprits are Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.

As was the case in the 1990s, Hillary Clinton has found a conspiracy where in reality there are plain, open, harmless facts. In the 1990s Rush Limbaugh and Matt Drudge spoke to many people fed up with Bill Clinton’s style of government and his personal reputation and likewise the fully global alt-media of today has allowed many Americans to come in contact with Vladimir Putin’s conservative Russia with its historically Christian values and many Americans are seeing Putin as the new Limbaugh in the sense that he’s someone whose message resonates with them.

When Donald Trump said that Putin could be a friend and that furthermore ISIS is the only important enemy, many Americans tended to agree, just as they agreed with Limbaugh in the 1990s when he said that Bill Clinton should be removed from office.

Likewise, when Donald Trump said that men shouldn’t be allowed to use women’s lavatorial facilities many looked to Trump and agreed. Furthermore, such people can also use Google to find out that in Russia, the fact that women go to the lady’s room and men go to the men’s room isn’t a matter of debate, it’s just a fact of life no different than the sky behind above the ground.

In both Russiagate as with her Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy, Hillary Clinton has taken the reality that millions of American people like what they see and turned it into something dark and sinister. There is nothing dark and sinister about a man called Rush Limbaugh saying Bill Clinton was wrong to do what he did with Miss. Lewinsky just as there is nothing wrong with a man called Donald Trump saying that he admires another man called Vladimir Putin.

Hillary Clinton, far from being the victim of multiple conspiracies is actually America’s number one conspiracy theorist. She is such a condescending individual that she cannot imagine for a moment that millions of Americans in the 1990s honestly liked Rush Limbaugh and Matt Drudge or that in 2017 they like Donald Trump and what he has to say about Vladimir Putin.

Like many unbalanced and disturbed individuals, Hillary Clinton projects her own dark thoughts onto others. It is Hillary Clinton that ever since the 1990s has been touting conspiracy theories ascribed to others when it is her who conspired to hide the truth about her husband’s sinful behaviour, it was Hillary Clinton who conspired to hide the truth about Benghazi, about her emails and yes, also about the 2016 election.

Hillary Clinton likes to mock alt-media figures like Alex Jones as ‘conspiracy theorists’ when Jones is frankly more of a polemicist. The real conspiracy theorist is now who it has always been. It is Hillary Clinton and her dark stain on the blue dress that is American politics continues to harm the United States and the wider world more than ever before.