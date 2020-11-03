Biden's campaign manager: "Under NO scenario will Trump be declared victor on election night"

*****News Topic 138*****
Biden Campaign Manager: “Under No Scenario” Will Trump Be Allowed to Declare Victory.
Just hours before the election, the Democrat candidate for Vice President has been blasted for releasing a video boiling down literal Communism into a cartoon and apparently giving her endorsement to it. Harris speaks over the animated video noting the difference between “equality” and “equity”: There’s a big difference between equality and equity.
