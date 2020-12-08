ASOG cyber team investigating Dominion!

Interview with Source on Electronic Vote Fraud | CDMedia Host L Todd Wood reveals the mechanics behind the electronic vote steal operation in an interview with powerful source. An interesting side-note to the QSnatch malware that was mentioned : https://thehackernews.com/2020/07/qnap-nas-malware-attac…

source

The Trump campaign is celebrating a huge legal victory after Circuit Judge Kevin Elsenheimer said he would allow investigators to conduct a forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines used on Election Day in Antrim County, Michigan.

Rudy Giuliani called the order a “big win” for honest elections, though the legal challenge is actually not related to the presidential election. Judge Elsenheimer’s order stems from a challenge by a voter who claims that ballots were damaged during a recount of a village marijuana proposal that just barely passed. Antrim County infamously showed Joe Biden as the winner of the county before a “human error” was discovered and Trump was revealed the true winner of the county by several thousand votes.

Lawsuits allege that nearly 300,000 votes were manipulated in Michigan. Dominion “is responsible for “the injection or fabrication, of 289,866 illegal votes in Michigan, that must be disregarded,” says expert witness Russell Ramsland Jr.

“Our team is going to be able to go in this morning at about 8:30 and will be there for about eight hours to conduct that forensic examination and we’ll have the results in about 48 hours, and that’ll tell us a lot about these machines,” Trump election attorney Jenna Ellis told Fox News.

The video: Host L Todd Wood reveals the mechanics behind the electronic vote steal operation in an earlier interview with powerful source Russell Ramsland Jr, about the evidence already collected from election fraud in the 2018 election. Already experienced in this type of investigation ASOG are a natural selection for examining the 22 Dominion voting machines.

An interesting side-note to the QSnatch malware that was mentioned :

https://thehackernews.com/2020/07/qnap-nas-malware-attack.html

Vote switching isn’t an isolated case. There’s this :

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DJwOnAjxbDW6/

ps. I cannot vouch to the videos’ veracity nor its accuracy. I am simply rescuing this video from been censored by YT as I believe this information needs to be available for others to be informed, and for them to draw their own conclusions about the US election process – be it factual or not.

Update : Scytl.com – nslookup, geoip lookup, ip address – all checks out. Their WordPress website resides on Amazon WebServices infrastructure.

Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ficae6x1Q5A

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report