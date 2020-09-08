A strange White House deal between Serbia and Kosovo. by The Duran
Via Balkan Insight (https://balkaninsight.com/2020/09/07/trump-was-real-winner-from-kosovo-serbia-deal/)…

The agreement signed between Kosovo and Serbia in Washington does no major damage to either side – but its main beneficiary was the US President.
The agreement signed between Kosovo and Serbia in Washington does no major damage to either side – but its main beneficiary was the US President.
Last statement is fundamentally wrong on two counts – first, the agreement is extremely damaging to Serbia and second, main beneficiary is not Trump but State of Israel.