A strange White House deal between Serbia and Kosovo

A strange White House deal between Serbia and Kosovo. by The Duran

The Duran: Episode 662. Via Balkan Insight (https://balkaninsight.com/2020/09/07/trump-was-real-winner-from-kosovo-serbia-deal/)… The agreement signed between Kosovo and Serbia in Washington does no major damage to either side – but its main beneficiary was the US President.

Via Balkan Insight (https://balkaninsight.com/2020/09/07/trump-was-real-winner-from-kosovo-serbia-deal/)…

The agreement signed between Kosovo and Serbia in Washington does no major damage to either side – but its main beneficiary was the US President.

АммА
АммА
September 8, 2020

Last statement is fundamentally wrong on two counts – first, the agreement is extremely damaging to Serbia and second, main beneficiary is not Trump but State of Israel.

