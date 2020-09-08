A strange White House deal between Serbia and Kosovo

Via Balkan Insight (https://balkaninsight.com/2020/09/07/trump-was-real-winner-from-kosovo-serbia-deal/)…
The agreement signed between Kosovo and Serbia in Washington does no major damage to either side – but its main beneficiary was the US President.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
One of your worst analyses to date. Your understanding of this issue is shallow, at best, and your comments about Vučić are ignorant in the extreme. As any Serb will testify, the man is pro-Western to the core, and his policies have been treasonous and anti-Russian since day one. The only “balancing” he is involved with is one between his own interests and those of his Western sponsors; everything else is mere propaganda. And, by the way, how dare you speak of “Kosovo” as a state? You, of all people, should know better? Would you be willing to speak in… Read more »