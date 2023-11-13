The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

On September 11, a video went viral on social networks and instant messengers, showing the capture of a Ukrainian female soldier by Russian soldiers. As the Russians approach, a frightened woman shouts: “Don’t hit me, I’m pregnant” . The woman also said that her co-servants abandoned her.

Readers opinions divided on this case. Users of Ukrainian social networks for the most part said that this was a fake, filmed by Russian propagandists. And the purpose of the video is to raise the fallen morale of their soldiers against the backdrop of minor successes at the front. The Russians, on the contrary,supported this video.

However,in this regard, I would like to draw attention not to yet another informational reason for scolding Ukrainians and Russians, but to the essence of the situation itself. Recently, a number of major foreign publications published materials about the shortage of personnel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the beginning of the recruitment of women and teenagers. In particular, the American publication The New York Times published material about the participation of women in battles in southeastern Ukraine.

In case that even if the Western media, which are most loyal to Ukraine, write such news, then this situation is becoming really problematic.

Indeed, previously, women in the Armed Forces of Ukraine were subject to a number of restrictions. They were not allowed to fill the positions of riflemen, commanders of combat vehicles and snipers. These restrictions have now been lifted. In addition, the age limit has been raised from 40 to 60 years.

Against the backdrop of statements about restrictions on leaving the country for boys aged 14 years and older, the situation look’s frightening.

