Germany Now Sides With Jewish Nazis

Eric Zuesse (blogs at https://theduran.com/author/eric-zuesse/)

Israel proceeds with its ethnic cleansing to get rid of the inmates, Palestinians, born living and now dying en-masse, in the world’s largest open-air prison, Gaza, where millions have been held, locked-in by Israel for decades unable to leave, but now are being bombed to death by Israel, and even their hospitals are being bombed by Israel so as to prevent their surviving. Israel wants the land but not the people they’ve been penning up in it for decades.

A recent interview with Chris Hedges, one of the greatest war-reporters, is titled “Chris Hedges: Israel’s endgame in Palestine is genocide”, at The Real News Network, and it has these passages:

I want to put that bombing campaign in perspective. I

was in Sarajevo during the war. We were being hit with three to 400 shells a day, four to five dead

a day, two dozen wounded a day, and I don’t want to minimize that. I, almost 30 years later, still

have nightmares because of it. But that’s nothing compared to what’s happening in Gaza. I mean,

the first two weeks, they damaged or destroyed 45% of the housing stock. They’ve dropped, I think,

it was just in the first two weeks, 20,000 tons of bombs. I mean, this is a Stalingrad level. It’s

as bad as Sarajevo was. [But] that doesn’t come close. Thousands of Palestinians are trapped under

the rubble and they have surrounded the northern part. I mean, they will do it

piecemeal. They learn that from the Americans, in Fallujah. You don’t essentially attack on a

wide front. You break up your urban areas into sectors that you then dominate. So,

they’ve cut off Gaza City from the South, which is Gaza’s largest city, about 700,000 people.

And they’re about to go in. Well, they’ll go in. I mean, the problem with

urban warfare, which I’ve been in, is that all of your heavy machinery doesn’t really give you much

of an advantage. So, I think that it’s saturation bombing. I mean, they will keep the northern part

of Gaza corded off, surrounded, but I expect them to kind of bomb their way to victory,

or what they’re going to continue or call victory. Call victory, right.

They don’t really want to start crawling through the rubble fighting Hamas fighters. The tunnels

are an issue. We don’t know how big, but they’re big. But they need generators in order to pump

down air into the tunnels. Right.

I think most of the hostages are probably in the tunnels. This is also a very cynical decision on

the part of the Netanyahu government. I don’t think many of those hostages are going to come

back. I think they know that and they don’t care. So, they’ve cut off food. In essence,

they’ve cut off water. I mean, the trucks that have come over through Rafan are,

it’s negligible. It’s a very cynical kind of public relations ploy, but it doesn’t do

anything to alleviate the tremendous suffering. So, I expect that they will push what remains

of the Gaza population over the border into the Sinai, into Egypt, and they will never come back.

And there have been reports in the Egyptian press that the Americans have approached the

Sisi government. The Egyptian economy is in a mess at over $160 billion in debt.

And they will offer financial incentives, and probably if that doesn’t work though,

use threats and to do Israel’s bidding. And in essence, Gaza as we know it, and I spent

seven years covering Gaza, my office was right in the center of Gaza City, just won’t exist.

INTERVIEWER: So, two questions here that popped in my head as you were speaking. I mean, I’m talking to some

people yesterday about Uganda and Entebbe in the airport, and rescuing the

hostages that took place. Talk a bit about, since from your experience covering wars and

what’s happening right now in Gaza, why couldn’t Israel have done that? Why couldn’t Israel simply

have gone in, found out where the hostages are and rescued as many as possible? What do you think?

Was that possible or was that impossible? HEDGES: No, because first of all, the hostages are

dispersed over a wide area. And second of all, they’re underground. You knew

they were on the plane in Entebbe, they were in an enclosed-

Right. … space. This is completely different.

INTERVIEWER: So, I’m thinking about the American end in this, and I know it’s not going to happen,

but it seems like the only way conceivably to stop Israel from doing what it’s doing at this

moment would be the threat of a cutoff of aid. And when you see inside the Jewish world in America,

in the United States, I see it all the time, is a growing body of Jews saying, ‘No, not in our

name. We don’t agree,” And whether it’s marches or articles and organizations being developed. So,

I mean, that seems to me the only way to stop the madness from [inaudible 00:07:02].

HEDGES: Well, that would be the only way, even that might not work because Israel needs that aid

to essentially replenish stockpiles. But they have a pretty robust arsenal. Well, those are

the Jews that don’t count. I mean, J Street and Jewish voices for peace don’t count. I mean,

for me, they count quite a bit. But I’m talking about in terms of the power structure, and it’s

money. I mean, it’s AIPAC and these Sheldon Adelson type retrograde Jewish billionaires. By the way,

they funded Netanyahu. I covered that campaign. Netanyahu was their baby. They created him and

they bankrolled him against Rabin. So, yes, I mean, I think ultimately

that’s why I support the Boycott, Divestment, Sanction movement, that it is about severing

aid and imposing sanctions on Israel. That’s the only weapon we have. We’re very far from

achieving that. Even most of the liberal groups don’t support BDS. And the Israel lobby is just

so well-funded and so powerful, and they represent a political strain of a very right wing political

strain within the American population that it does not, I would guess, represent the political

leanings of probably most American Jews. INTERVIEWER: When I see what’s going on in Gaza,

in Israel right now, in Palestine, I mean, I know that Israel is not attempting, they’re going to

seize a huge portion of Gaza. They’re going to call it a buffer, they’re going to do whatever,

they may put settlers in, they may not, but they’re going to seize a huge portion of Gaza,

pushing Palestinians out. But this seems to me, having been through, covered this my entire life

almost, when I want to say young Zionist to a place where I became a non against that,

but this seems really different. This moment seems really different in terms of what could

happen post-war and how it could affect… HEDGES: Well, it’s not different. It’s just different

in scale. The Nakba, or the catastrophe, were, right, 750,000 Palestinians ethnically

cleansed from their homes, pushed into places like Gaza and refugee camps,

the 50 massacres that the Haganah or the Jewish militias carried out. So, that’s been part of the

Zionist project since the founding of the state of Israel. And in the ’67 war, they pushed out

another 350,000 people. So, it’s a difference in scale, it’s not a difference in intent.

I think the difference is that we have: This government is the most extremist that Israel

has ever had. Many of these people are heirs to Meir Kahane, who I knew and covered, this rabidly

racist right wing Brooklyn Rabbi who founded [inaudible 00:10:11] party, which was outlawed

in ’94 by Israel and declared a terrorist group by Israel and the United States, which it was,

kind of. There’s always been a strain of fascism within, going back to Jabotinsky, that kind of

pioneer of Zionism. Benito Mussolini called him- The Herut party.

Yeah, Herut. They called him, I think Mussolini, and Netanyahu’s father worked for Jabotinsky,

called him a good fascist or something like that. So, it’s always been there, but now

it’s predominant. And for them, it’s the final solution, or their version of the final solution,

which is, and they won’t stop. And once they finish with Gaza, they will turn on the West

Bank. And they want to create, these are their own words, a kind of religiously pure state,

which means the forced exile, ethnic cleansing, whatever you want to call it,

of millions of Palestinians, including Christians. I mean, there’s a significant Christian population

among the Palestinians. They think they’re going to finish with this problem once and for all.

——

17:13

17:19

17:24

17:29

17:38

17:42

17:47

17:53

17:57

18:01

18:07

18:17

18:24

18:33

18:35

18:41

18:48

18:53

19:00

19:06

19:10

19:16

19:20

19:25

19:35

19:43

19:51

19:57

20:03

20:08

20:12

20:19

20:24

20:30

20:38

20:46

20:53

20:56

20:59

21:03

21:08

21:13

21:17

21:23

21:27

21:33

21:40

21:48

21:59

22:06

22:12

22:22

22:26

22:36

22:44

22:52

22:57

23:03

23:13

23:24

23:32

23:34

23:39

23:43

23:50

23:52

23:58

24:04

24:10

24:19

24:29

24:33

24:42

24:50

——

That’s Hedges. However, in the land of the original, Christian, Nazis, Germany, there is the opposite of sympathy for the Gazans; strong support for the Jewish nazis:

——

German opposition leader demands new citizens embrace Israel Anyone willing to acquire German passport should make a commitment to respect Israel’s right to existence, Friedrich Merz has said

12 November 2023 22:51

“German opposition leader demands new citizens embrace Israel”

Germany cannot accept any more anti-Semitic refugees, the leader of Christian Democratic Union said earlier

Germany should introduce “clear” measures to combat anti-Semitism, Friedrich Merz, the leader of the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) – the biggest opposition party – said on Sunday. The politician, who also acts as the leader of the opposition and heads his party’s faction in the Bundestag, called on all anti-Israeli activities in Germany to be “put to an end.”

“Talking no longer helps,” Merz said in a series of posts on X (formerly known as Twitter) as he called for “unequivocal decisions” to be taken to tackle the issue. The list of measures suggested by the parliamentary opposition head includes linking the ability to get German citizenship to a commitment to respect Israel’s sovereignty.

“Naturalization in Germany must be tied to a clear commitment to the freedom of religion and beliefs as well as to the state of Israel’s right to exist,” he said. The CDU head also said that every school child should be obliged to visit a concentration camp museum before graduation and no one should be able to skip such events.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

