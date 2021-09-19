in Latest, Video

A Debacle Hatched by Amateurs: Doubts Grow over Prospects of Australian Submarine Deal

A Debacle Hatched by Amateurs: Doubts Grow over Prospects of Australian Submarine Deal
What are the regional reactions to the new US-UK-Australia security pact?

What are the regional reactions to the new US-UK-Australia security pact?

MELBOURNE, Australia – China has lashed out at plans by Australia to forge a closer alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom, which includes the sharing of nuclear-powered submarine technology. But other Indo-Pacific nations are reacting more cautiously.

US-UK-Australia submarine deal is a dangerous joke which will only worsen geopolitical crisis with China — RT Op-ed

US-UK-Australia submarine deal is a dangerous joke which will only worsen geopolitical crisis with China

Australia struggles to keep its current six diesel-powered submarines operational; it now wants to build eight nuclear-powered submarines, despite having neither the trained manpower nor the nuclear infrastructure necessary. This is a story of geopolitically driven military procurement gone mad.

Alexander Mercouris

Sara
Sara
September 19, 2021
Richard Alan Anderson
Richard Alan Anderson
September 19, 2021

Would anyone be surprised if there is to be a fat envelope destined for the enjoyment
various Australian officials for bringing a prosperous new client into the Cozy Crony Club.

Smoking Eagle
Smoking Eagle
September 19, 2021

The media is reporting that the Australian government is prepared to lease nuclear submarines from the US while its own fleet is being built. It is also reporting that the US may “rotate” fighter planes to Australia. Is this the start of the US turning Australia into a military staging base for launching an attack on China?

waine
waine
September 19, 2021

looks like Australia is becoming another slave to the US, they get rid of one parasite ( UK ) and give the country to a bigger one, bye bye Australian independence.

