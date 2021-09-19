The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Assad visits Putin. US Removes Air Defenses From Saudi Arabia
Satellite images show that several missile batteries previously deployed to Saudi Arabia, including THAAD batteries and Patriot missiles, have been removed from the area. The images show that the removal happened sometime near the end of August. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby later confirmed that the air defense assets were “redeployed,” but did not provide details.
