Pentagon admits Biden’s drone strike was “a mistake”
“It Was A Mistake”: Pentagon Admits Biden Killed Up To 10 Innocent Civilians In Kabul Drone Strike
Less than one week after the New York Times presented comprehensive evidence that the Biden administration murdered an entire family of civilians in an August 29 drone strike in Kabul, the Pentagon is apologizing. “It was a mistake, and I offer my sincere apology,” said Centcom commander Gen.
