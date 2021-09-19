The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Putin calls Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal “A Downright Escape”
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday weighed in on America’s Afghan withdraw and evacuation fiasco which involved the deaths of 13 US troops and well over 60 Afghan civilians. He issued unusually blunt words while addressing a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which includes eight countries, foremost among them China and India.
Putin the only sane politician on the planet.
