75,000 Airline Workers Warned of Job Cuts! High Unemployment and Gig Jobs are Permanent

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com
—————————————————————————————————
LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com
SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps
PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9
OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate
—————————————————————————————————
AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store
T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com
MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books
—————————————————————————————————
Sources Used in This Video:http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020
—————————————————————————————————
The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means.The currency has been declining in relation to real goods. Which currency? All of them. The USD has fallen considerably against its peers. But more importantly we have watched it falling against gold, equities, and just about everything else.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.