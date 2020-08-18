How involved is the propaganda war against President Trump? Very.

The Western Journal is emerging more and more as a serious and thoughtful repository of real information. As such, one of their contributors, Joe Saunders, published a piece verifying that President Trump’s hits on the media have been dead on. You know all those accusations of “fake news!” and so on. They are correct. Most everything that gets reported IS fake news.

Here are some important excertps from Joe Saunder’s piece, which can be read in full here:

It’s the one truth that should be self-evident to every American, but President Donald Trump still nailed it Monday morning. His real opponent in the November election isn’t the shell of a Democratic standard-bearer known as former Vice President Joe Biden or his Potemkin campaign. And it isn’t the Democratic Party’s disgraceful combination of effete, opportunistic elites and brutal thugs pushing mob rule into American streets. It’s the massive, dishonest establishment media that has spent four years plotting to make voters reconsider the rebellion of 2016, when millions of Americans decided to put a stop to the country’s seemingly relentless drift to the hopeless socialism of the “hope and change” Obama years. “My biggest opponent isn’t Biden. It’s not the Democrats. It’s the corrupt media,” Trump told Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” in a telephone interview. “We have a corrupt media in this country.” Every Republican president is fighting an uphill battle against the mainstream media, of course. They hated Richard Nixon, they loathed and feared Ronald Reagan, they despised Bush 43 and they abhorred Bush 45. But the ferocity of the media war against Trump is beyond all that — and everyone on every side of politics knows it. A new analysis published Monday by the conservative Media Research Center proves Trump’s point – and makes it clear just how far the establishment media have gone in their propaganda war against the White House the American people elected four years ago. Published at 8:15 EDT, it went out at virtually the same time Trump was being interviewed. “I’ve been studying the news media and elections for more than 35 years,” wrote Richard Noyes, MRC’s research director. “Trust me — there’s never been anything like it.” According to Noyes, MRC studied ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts from June 1 through July 31 — two full months, including weekends. The study found 512 total minutes of coverage devoted to Trump specifically, not counting coverage of the administration or its policies generally, Noyes wrote. That compared with 58 minutes devoted to Biden — a ratio of almost 9-1. “The extra airtime devoted to Trump consisted almost entirely of anchors and reporters criticizing the President,” Noyes wrote. “During these two months, our analysts documented 668 evaluative statements about the President, 95 percent of which (634) were negative, vs. a mere five percent (34) that were positive. Using the same methodology … we found very few evaluative statements about Joe Biden — just a dozen, two-thirds of which (67%) were positive. “Do the math, and viewers heard 150 TIMES more negative comments about Trump than Biden. That’s not news reporting — that’s a negative advertising campaign in action.” It’s actually worse than a “negative advertising campaign.” It’s a propaganda war directed personally at the president of the United States and – by extension – the 63 million voters in the 50 states who decided he was the man to lead the country over the clearly corrupt Hillary Clinton.

Consider how far this goes when studying the hypnotic narrative spun by the Democrats. Michelle Obama’s speech for the DNC Convention, prerecorded before Joe Biden had even picked a running mate, gave us a lot of this hypnotic material [Excerpted and emphasized by us]:

Good evening, everyone. It’s a hard time, and everyone’s feeling it in different ways. And I know a lot of folks are reluctant to tune into a political convention right now or to politics in general. Believe me, I get that. But I am here tonight because I love this country with all my heart, and it pains me to see so many people hurting. I’ve met so many of you. I’ve heard your stories. And through you, I have seen this country’s promise. And thanks to so many who came before me, thanks to their toil and sweat and blood, I’ve been able to live that promise myself.

Michelle is going for the heartstrings of Americans. The woman who said that with her husband’s nomination came the first time she ever felt proud of our nation. And now said while Black Lives Matter is going for terrorizing and attacking people at the same time.

As I’ve said before, being president doesn’t change who you are; it reveals who you are. Well, a presidential election can reveal who we are, too.

A slip of the attitude: In other words “You who voted for Trump revealed how horrible you are as people by letting this happen.” But for people on an emotional crying jag for “how much we are hurting as a nation” will not realize this is just what Mrs. Obama said. She continues to blame those deplorable awful people who did this to the nation…

And four years ago, too many people chose to believe that their votes didn’t matter. Maybe they were fed up. Maybe they thought the outcome wouldn’t be close. Maybe the barriers felt too steep. Whatever the reason, in the end, those choices sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote by nearly 3,000,000 votes.

First whining and blaming, and then come the lies. Now that the American listeners are softened up with emotion, Michelle pours on the lies, mixed with truth to make it more powerful: record breaking stretch of job creation? Sure. Two percent economic growth, very anemic, and blown away by the economy under President Trump, even evidenced now in the recovery from the pandemic that the US and the whole world completely overreacted to. Twenty million people given access to healthcare, and deductibles soaring for most of the rest of us by a factor of six. Respect from allies? Which allies? Germany? While Barack Obama in a fit of blind elitism disrespected the Queen of England by giving her a media player containing his own speeches? While NATO member nations continued to stiff the US? And climate change, a bigger hoax than Russiagate? Hmm…

Yet, Michelle Obama’s whole speech is worth reading through and critically considering. It is written well enough that anyone without a strong sense of what has really been taking place might be easily swayed. We have to give the speechwriters a lot of credit for that. However, the bulk of what is presented in the speech is slanted and directed in such a way as to blame all the problems the country is facing on President Trump, when the biggest problems are being fostered and cared for and grown by Democrats.

The Democrat Party is employing some propaganda skills in shaping its convention narrative. It is likely that Michelle’s speech set the tone for the entire convention. This tone is convenient cover for a party that has nothing constructive in terms of ideas to offer the nation at this time. Most of what Mr. Biden has proposed in dealing with COVID-19 is already being done by President Trump, for example.

The unanswered question is whether or not the convention will actually unify the Democrat Party members and voters behind their guy. To do this, the Party must convince its members that the fringy, Antifa / Black Lives Matter rioting and violence is not at the center of Democrat policy. However, based on the actions of Democrat leaders who are supporting the riots, it appears that these violent outbursts are precisely the center of the Democrat / Deep State / Globalist efforts to be rid of Donald Trump and anybody like him.

Please bear in mind that the word “progress” used by Democrat figures like Obama and Bernie Sanders has a very specific meaning to them that is not necessarily shared by all Americans, not even all Democrats. One might examine the Communist Manifesto or Black Lives Matter’s website to get a clear idea of what “progress” means to them. Here is a little taste excerpted from BLM’s site:

We make space for transgender brothers and sisters to participate and lead. We are self-reflexive and do the work required to dismantle cisgender privilege and uplift Black trans folk, especially Black trans women who continue to be disproportionately impacted by trans-antagonistic violence. We build a space that affirms Black women and is free from sexism, misogyny, and environments in which men are centered. We practice empathy. We engage comrades with the intent to learn about and connect with their contexts. We make our spaces family-friendly and enable parents to fully participate with their children. We dismantle the patriarchal practice that requires mothers to work “double shifts” so that they can mother in private even as they participate in public justice work.

This is careful language but it means this: We will raise your children to be revolutionaries while mothers participate in the Revolution currently underway. “Public justice work” means violent uprisings and demonstrations.

We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and “villages” that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable. We foster a queer‐affirming network. When we gather, we do so with the intention of freeing ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking, or rather, the belief that all in the world are heterosexual (unless s/he or they disclose otherwise). We cultivate an intergenerational and communal network free from ageism. We believe that all people, regardless of age, show up with the capacity to lead and learn.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris either directly support this movement or are too afraid to oppose it. My bet is on the latter case. After all, these two approached the microphones the other day wearing masks. What a great show of courage and strength for the future leaders of America.

And, they may win.

