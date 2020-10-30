10 Reasons Why the Stock Market Bubble in Tech Stocks Is Over: David Einhorn

In many ways, stocks have surpassed every record in history. Gone beyond any indicator. Taken flight like a spaceship, way off into the distance. With global stimulus packages creating an absolute mess, money ends up somewhere. Today we see as more and more money is flowing into tech stocks in particular. This has created mega valuations for a handful of companies, pushing this beyond reality. Has it popped?
September 2 was the top in the stock market, the hedge-fund investor David Einhorn argued in Greenlight Capital’s third-quarter letter. Einhorn said that the market was in a bubble driven by technology stocks and that the bubble “has already popped.” Einhorn said that what matters in a bubble is market psychology, not valuation.
(Bloomberg) — Exchange-traded funds built on environmental, social and governance themes have attracted record inflows this year, as the U.S. grapples with the pandemic, devastating weather and racial unrest.
The coronavirus recession tipped dozens of troubled companies into bankruptcy, setting off a rush of store closures, furloughs and layoffs. But several major brands, including Hertz Global, J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus, doled out millions in executive bonuses just before filing for Chapter 11 protection, according to a Washington Post analysis of regulatory filings and court documents.
Sports trading cards, traditionally a solid, safe investment, are now setting sales records amid the pandemic Insiders believe that, with more time at home, collectors have rediscovered their passion for trading cards Fueling the market is a new wave analytics and technology that has hobbyists evolving into day traders Insiders now estimate the trading card market is worth over $5 billion.
The stock market and bonds too have seen much growth in 2020. The financial system is dealing with more stimulus, more cash, more debt.
“Do you agree with Einhorn and think the bubble has popped? Or stocks will go higher?”
