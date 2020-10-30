10 Reasons Why the Stock Market Bubble in Tech Stocks Is Over: David Einhorn

source

In many ways, stocks have surpassed every record in history. Gone beyond any indicator. Taken flight like a spaceship, way off into the distance. With global stimulus packages creating an absolute mess, money ends up somewhere. Today we see as more and more money is flowing into tech stocks in particular. This has created mega valuations for a handful of companies, pushing this beyond reality. Has it popped?

Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn just called the top in stocks and gave 10 reasons tech is in a bubble | Markets Insider

Greenlight Capital’s David Einhorn just called the top in stocks and gave 10 reasons tech is in a bubble | Markets Insider September 2 was the top in the stock market, the hedge-fund investor David Einhorn argued in Greenlight Capital’s third-quarter letter. Einhorn said that the market was in a bubble driven by technology stocks and that the bubble “has already popped.” Einhorn said that what matters in a bubble is market psychology, not valuation.

Record Flows Pour Into ESG Funds as Their ‘Wokeness’ Is Debated

Record Flows Pour Into ESG Funds as Their ‘Wokeness’ Is Debated (Bloomberg) — Exchange-traded funds built on environmental, social and governance themes have attracted record inflows this year, as the U.S. grapples with the pandemic, devastating weather and racial unrest.

Bonuses before bankruptcy: Companies doled out millions to executives before filing for Chapter 11

Bonuses before bankruptcy: Companies doled out millions to executives before filing for Chapter 11 The coronavirus recession tipped dozens of troubled companies into bankruptcy, setting off a rush of store closures, furloughs and layoffs. But several major brands, including Hertz Global, J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus, doled out millions in executive bonuses just before filing for Chapter 11 protection, according to a Washington Post analysis of regulatory filings and court documents.

JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs … Mickey Mantle? Sports trading card prices soar during pandemic | Daily Mail Online

Sports trading card prices soar with new-age investors during pandemic Sports trading cards, traditionally a solid, safe investment, are now setting sales records amid the pandemic Insiders believe that, with more time at home, collectors have rediscovered their passion for trading cards Fueling the market is a new wave analytics and technology that has hobbyists evolving into day traders Insiders now estimate the trading card market is worth over $5 billion.

bfm8F7F.jpg (1035×534)

No Title No Description

HOW TO MAKE MONEY ON AMAZON – FREE eCOURSE: http://TheAmazonGPS.com

LOOK THROUGH MY BOOKS! http://books.themoneygps.com

SUPPORT MY WORK: https://www.patreon.com/themoneygps

PAYPAL: https://goo.gl/L6VQg9

OTHER: http://themoneygps.com/donate

AUDIOBOOK: http://themoneygps.com/store

T-SHIRTS: http://merch.themoneygps.com

MY FAVORITE BOOKS: http://themoneygps.com/books

Sources Used in This Video: http://bit.ly/TheMoneyGPSSources2020

The Money GPS Easy eCourse

The Money GPS is the most active, most informative channel in the financial world. Day after day, breaking down the data and making it easy to understand. This channel is not here to help build a portfolio, give stock picks, or financial advice. It’s simply data that is generally not found through conventional means. The stock market and bonds too have seen much growth in 2020. The financial system is dealing with more stimulus, more cash, more debt.

#money #finance #invest

Twitter Instagram Facebook

# T h e M o n e y G P S

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report