BREAKING: Rebels, US forces preparing ANOTHER false flag chemical attack in Syria

The Free Syrian Army and US special operations forces, are preparing a provocation using toxic substances in Syria, more in the key stronghold of Deir ez-Zor, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said Monday, as reported by Sputnik.

The Russian Military has evidence of the rebels bringing in chlorine canisters to the city in order to stage a chemical attack, similar to the one that led the nations of Britain, France, and the US to strike targets of the Syrian Governments.

“According to the information received via three independent channels in Syria, the command of the so-called Free Syrian Army with assistance from the servicemen of US special operations forces is preparing a serious provocation with the use of toxic substance in Deir ez-Zor province,” Konashenkov said.

According to the Russian official, Free Syrian Army militants have already brought canisters with chlorine to a settlement in Deir ez-Zor to stage another “chemical attack against civilians.”

“The staffed video, after it is disseminated in the western media, should become new grounds for the US-led coalition to carry out a missile strike against Syrian state objects and to justify militants’ offensive against Syrian government troops on the eastern bank of Euphrates,” Konashenkov added.

The Russian Defense Ministry warns that the use of such provocations to destabilize the situation in Syria is unacceptable, he stressed.

Previous warnings by the Russian Ministry of Defense on false flag chemical attacks on Syria have thus far been correct, as Russia has evidence that such ‘attacks’ were indeed staged.

The last false flag chemical attack in Douma, which led to airstrikes, was condemned for its criminality and baseless accusations by a litany of commentators on both sides of the Trump wagon, including conservative American journalist Tucker Carlson.

If true, we can expect more fake tears from media pundits over fake victims caught up in a hoax, initiating the drums of war yet again over Syria.

