Tucker Carlson exposes Syria false flag: ‘No chemical attack even happened’ (Video)

Tucker Carlson interviews Peter Ford, a retired British diplomat who was ambassador to Bahrain from 1999–2003 and to Syria.

Ford references recent facts as reported by The Duran, detailing how western journalists on the ground in Douma, Syria have seen zero indication of any type of chemical attack taking place.

See here: Even western mainstream media is reporting that no chemical attack took place in Douma.

And here: One America News Network (OAN) broadcasts from Douma, Syria: “No chemical weapons attack” ever took place.

Tucker is NOT Buying the Syria fake news narrative.

This is a major and massive embarrassment for POTUS Trump.

The US President was either completely mislead and lied to by Nikki Haley, John Bolton and the rest of his war cabinet with false intelligence, or Trump is simply stupid when it comes to anything foreign policy…not realizing how illogical and moronic is would have been for Assad to carry out a chemical attack in Douma.

