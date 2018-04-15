Drudge Report, “RT MARCH 17: US training militants for false flag chemical attack as basis for airstrikes…” 

Is Drudge trying to say something by linking this RT video on his home page: “RT MARCH 17: US training militants for false flag chemical attack as basis for airstrikes…”

Russia’s Defense Ministry says “US instructors” are training militants to stage false flag chemical attacks in south Syria. The incidents are said to be a pretext for airstrikes on Syrian government troops and infrastructure.

The Duran EUR Donate When you donate €20 or more, we'll send you our custom-made mug FREE! Your donations help us to continue exposing the lies of the co-oped media and keep the fight at their doorstep.

Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?

As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.

Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.