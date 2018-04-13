Russia has ‘irrefutable evidence’ chemical attack in Syria was staged – Lavrov

In speaking with his Dutch counterpart, Stef Blok, Sergei Lavrov revealed that Russia holds evidence that the incident in Douma, Syria on April 7th was staged by the intelligence services of a foreign state pushing a “Russophobic campaign.”

“We have irrefutable evidence that it was another staging, and the special services of a state which is in the forefront of the Russophobic campaign had a hand in the staging,” Lavrov said at a news conference as reported by RT.

The Pentagon on the other hand admitted just a day before that they are still “looking for actual evidence” that the Syrian government was responsible for the alleged chemical attack, and that they had been relying on ‘social media’ reports.

For the moment, Western governments attributing blame for the chemical attack on Assad’s government are, based on mainstream reports from outlets like the BBC, relying almost entirely on Islamist rebel groups and the activists and NGOs that operate within their territory for information.

Via RT:

Russia’s top diplomat warned against following the Libyan and Iraqi scenarios amid the intensifying bellicose rhetoric. “God forbid something adventurous will be undertaken in Syria similar to the Libyan or Iraqi experience… I hope nobody dares to,” Lavrov told reporters. Otherwise, a new wave of refugees will surge into Europe and in other directions, the foreign minister warned. However, this scenario does not bother those “who are protected by an ocean” and can rip apart the region for the sake of geopolitical interests, he said. Pro-militant sources, and the controversial White Helmets group in particular, claimed that the Syrian government used chlorine-filled munitions to strike the area, killing and injuring dozens of civilians. Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly dismissed the allegations. After inspecting the site of the alleged incident, Russian military specialists said there were no signs of chemical weapon use.

