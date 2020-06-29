WP Says Trump ‘Leads the Way’ to ‘Coronavirus Failures’,

Eric Zuesse

On Saturday night, and in their Sunday newspapers, the Washington Post and New York Times presented America’s central problem as being its current President, Donald Trump, and America’s central solution as being the next President, Joe Biden.

The Post headlined, “With Trump leading the way, America’s coronavirus failures exposed by record surge in new infections”, and they reported that their “portrait of a nation in crisis — and its failure to contain an epic pandemic — is based on interviews with 47 administration officials, lawmakers at the national and state level, congressional staff, federal and local health officials, public health experts and other current and former officials involved in the bungled and confused response.” Unless all propagandists for Trump and against Biden were simply being ignored by the Post’s propagandists, all that the Post’s ‘reporters’ had heard from their sources was that the problem is only Trump, and that any replacement of him would be its solution. Furthermore, “Trump … has been sliding in public polling and trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden, who is winning support from voters who disapprove of the president’s handling of the pandemic and the accompanying economic recession.” So, clearly, the Post’s anyone-but-Trump was referring, actually, to the Democratic Party’s Presidential nominee, Biden — he’s their ‘solution’. That’s the Washington Post.

The other major newspaper in America is the New York Times. On that same day, the Times headlined “How Americans Feel About the Country Right Now: Anxious. Hopeful.” This newspaper opened by quoting “Amanda Vibelius, a stay-at-home mother in rural Arizona,” who “is angry and overwhelmed. … The country will come back, she said, ‘when we get rid of the current administration.’”

The American people are being trained to believe that if one Party is bad, then the other Party must be good; if the Republicans’ coronavirus policies are catastrophic, then the Democrats’ coronavirus policies are the answer, according to America’s mainstream ‘news’-media. And this is ‘democracy’ — two billionaire-controlled political Parties, duking it out in the general election, which offers a selection from among the two billionaire-supported candidates. This is not aristocracy; it is ‘democracy’. According to America’s mainstream ‘news’-media.

On June 25th, the Republican National Committee had posted to youtube a video of Joe Biden that day saying in an interview, that “Now we have over 120 million dead from covid.” This clip was reported about only on Fox News, The Sun, the New York Post, and other ‘news’-media that are owned by the Republican billionaire Rupert Murdoch; and, consequently, subscribers to the Washington Post, and New York Times, and MSNBC, and CNN, etc., didn’t get to know about it, unless they also subscribed to Republican ‘news’-media, which rarely happens (just as Democrats rarely subscribe to Republican ‘news’-media).

However, the very next day, Newsweek’s Matthew Impelli did an extraordinarily fine news-report about Biden’s latest gaffe, and headlined there “Joe Biden Mistakenly Says 120 Million Americans Have Died of Coronavirus”. Impelli placed this statement from Biden into the broader context of Biden’s other false allegations regarding this virus. He reported:

This is not the first time Biden has misspoken when discussing the novel coronavirus, and in May he made a similar mistake during a live-streamed virtual round table on PBS, when he confused the number of lives lost and the number of jobs lost due to the virus.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic that has cost us more than 85,000 jobs as of today,” he said. “Lives of millions of people, millions of people, millions of jobs.”

At the time nearly 86,000 Americans had died from the new virus, and nearly 36 million had lost their jobs.

Biden also recently mixed up the name of where the coronavirus is believed to be originated as he referred to Wuhan, China as “Luhan,” as well as calling the new virus “COVID-9” instead of COVID-19.

Newsweek reached out to the campaign offices for both Biden and Trump for comment but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Democratic Party ‘news’-media continued simply to hide Biden’s latest gaffe.

How significant is it that Biden doesn’t care enough about the coronavirus-problem to know even basic things about it and about what it does and the ways in which it operates, and the extent and types of harms that it produces? Would this be an indication that he’s as much of a psychopath as Donald Trump is?

Shockingly much unreported, but soundly verified, information exists, demonstrating Biden to be a psychopath. I have summarized and linked to it here and here.

The mainstream U.S. assumption that if one of the Parties is abysmal, then the other is not, is false. There can be a different kind of evil — different groups of billionaires — which are just as evil as their political opponent is. If no party represents the public, then these problems will just continue, under the Government being controlled by a different group of billionaires.

When will Americans ever learn — or will they never?

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse is the author, most recently, of They’re Not Even Close: The Democratic vs. Republican Economic Records, 1910-2010, and of CHRIST’S VENTRILOQUISTS: The Event that Created Christianity.

