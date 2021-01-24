Reasons to be Vaccinated.
Reasons to be Vaccinated. A short summary of some of the Breaking News on RealNewsUK.com uselection realnewsuk us democrats covid 19 coronavirus lockdown us president biden usa breaking news uk globalists politics democrats news vaccines trump Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
Sorry, Duran, it seems all the readers are thinking of very valid reasons Not to get vaccinated.