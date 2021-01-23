Washington DC Swamp Betrays National Guard
News Topic 27:
‘BETRAYAL’ Fury as 5,000 National Guard heroes ‘forced to sleep in a GARAGE’ after protecting Capitol for Biden’s Inauguration
Fury as 5,000 National Guard heroes ‘forced to sleep in a GARAGE’ in D.C.
THOUSANDS of National Guard heroes were reportedly forced to sleep in a garage after protecting the Capitol for President Joe Biden’s inauguration. Fury erupted after pictures went viral on social media showing thousands of troops sleeping on the floor of a garage or up against a pillar.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.
The attacks on the Capitol in Washington were planned and orchestrated by Antifa and BLM. They began when Trump supporters were assembled some 45 minutes away and who only arrived at the Capitol about two hours later. There was agreed cooperation between the Antifa and BLM forces and the Capital police who admitted them to the Capitol grounds. The mass media then blamed the events of violence on the Trump supporters which was also prearranged and agreed upon. The source of violence is exclusively the province of the Left who see such violence as a justifiable revolutionary strategy. It is… Read more »