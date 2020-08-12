Dr. Steve Turley offers some very interesting analysis around the announcement on August 11th, that Russia has a new registered COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine. Named Sputnik V, the Russia vaccine is understood to be “simpler” than the six candidates nearing release by the US, but it also helps put President Trump and his efforts at combating the virus front and center. This appears to be a major detriment to Senator Joe Biden’s campaign.

Now that we know that Sleepy Joe Biden picked Kamala “let’s smoka da Ganja” as his running mate, the US is headed for either a return to health and sobriety, or the country will become quite literally the world’s largest bong.

You pick.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report