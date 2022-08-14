The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Why Did Donald Trump Take The Fifth? Donald Trump was ordered to sit for a deposition in August 2022. This was in New York at the behest of its Attorney General Letitia James. He refused to answer any questions, over four hundred of them. He was mocked for this, including by Hillary C…

Donald Trump was ordered to sit for a deposition in August 2022. This was in New York at the behest of its Attorney General Letitia James. He refused to answer any questions, over four hundred of them.

He was mocked for this, including by Hillary Clinton who spent hours testifying to Congress under oath. Is Trump less honest than Hillary? Is anyone less honest than Hillary? Here she is with Letitia James. And here is James herself.

Fine words, but when she says no one is below the law, some people would disagree, including Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch who said the witch-hunt Donald Trump faced from the moment he announced his run for the Presidency to date means he is indeed below the law.

As for no one being above the law, Hillary Clinton is, so are many other leading Democrats. On YouTube you will find many compilations of Mrs Clinton lying continuously including some extremely serious lies. Feel free to watch them at your leisure, but here is one of her co-conspirators spilling the beans on her under pressure from Trey Gowdy.

In case you don’t realise how serious this was, let me explain. A Member of Parliament is a public servant, everywhere in the world. As Trey Gowdy pointed out, Mrs Clinton was a State Senator – for eight full years – and Secretary of State for another four. That is the third or arguably the second highest office in the land.

Her e-mails and all her correspondence are the property of the state. State archives on both sides of the Atlantic contain such correspondence going back hundreds of years. Governments have special high security intranets for the kind of e-mail correspondence she was handling, including JWICS.

Somehow, she or her co-conspirators managed to find a way to transfer the contents of top secret documents from SCIFs onto the regular Internet. She did this to get around freedom of information laws. Why would she do this? Because she and her husband, the twice former President, were operating a pay-to-play scheme. They were selling access to foreign governments and corporations, something that is tantamount to treason. The current President was doing the same thing through his son. The entire world knows this, but the mainstream media looks the other way, as do all leading Democrats.

While there are no penalties for the likes of Mrs Clinton when they lie under oath, there would have been for Donald Trump. I’m not suggesting he would have lied, but if you were asked four hundred questions in one session, then were asked the same four hundred questions a month or a year later, would all your answers be exactly the same?

Probably not. This woman James would pounce on the slightest inconsistency and would probably charge him with something. Here is the proof.

She is clearly obsessed. A senior law office isn’t supposed to investigate people because she doesn’t like them; she is supposed to investigate crimes. She should be removed from this investigation, that’s if it isn’t shut down.

