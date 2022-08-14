in Latest, Video

Kissinger multipolar realpolitik. Daily Mail, Pelosi family biz. Georgia given EU list. Update 2

169 Views 7 Votes

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Kissinger multipolar realpolitik. Daily Mail, Pelosi family biz. Georgia given EU list. Update 2
Topic 656

Nancy Pelosi’s son is a top investor in a Chinese telecoms company

Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr, 53, is the second largest investor in a $22million Chinese company Paul secretly accompanied his mother on her controversial trip to Taiwan last week and is seen in photos alongside Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and other top Taiwanese officials Paul worked for the telecoms

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

7 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Russia Steamrolls through more of Donbass, MSM Losing Hope of Ukraine Kherson Counter Offensive

Why Did Donald Trump Take The Fifth?