The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Kissinger multipolar realpolitik. Daily Mail, Pelosi family biz. Georgia given EU list. Update 2
Topic 656
Nancy Pelosi’s son is a top investor in a Chinese telecoms company
Nancy Pelosi’s son Paul Pelosi Jr, 53, is the second largest investor in a $22million Chinese company Paul secretly accompanied his mother on her controversial trip to Taiwan last week and is seen in photos alongside Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen and other top Taiwanese officials Paul worked for the telecoms
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.