Who Will Guard Us from the Guardians? YouTube ‘Protects’ Users by Hiding ‘Conspiracy Theories’

When will corporations be forced to live up to the law of the land, especially considering they have in many cases become an actual arm of the government?

1 min ago

Authored by Robert Bridge via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

Flat earth, 9/11 ‘inside job’, and the Kennedy assassination ‘cover-up’. These are just some of the ‘conspiracy theories’ that YouTube will baby proof going forward, hiding such content from users as if they were not cognitively thinking adults capable of making rational decisions.

This month, disgraced Buzzfeed performed yet another astonishing feat of shoddy, agenda-driven journalism by reporting that it took just nine mouse clicks on YouTube to go from a PBS report on the 116th Congress to a video entitled ‘A Day in the Life of an Arizona Rancher,’ produced by a Washington immigration reform group known as The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS).

The video that so enraged Buzzfeed details the story of Richard Humphries, an Arizona resident and former narcotics officer living just miles from the US-Mexico border. Humphries, increasingly concerned with the number of illegals traversing his 75-acre ranch, built a watchtower on his sprawling property to help him and federal border agents track illegal aliens. Considering the ‘extremist nature’ of the content, is it any surprise that the CIS was branded in 2016 a ‘hate group’ by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a group itself that has been portrayed as touting a leftist agenda, yet is quietly partnering with YouTube to flag ‘hate’ content?

 

The Buzzfeed article took exception with many other ‘right-wing’ videos that had the audacity to rear their racist heads in YouTube’s auto-select function. One of those channels is called PragerU, which hosts popular liberal bugbears, including Ben Shapiro, Jordan Peterson, James Damore and Charlie Kirk. The channel, which filed a lawsuit to stop Google and YouTube from illegally censoring its educational videos and discriminating against its right to freedom of speech, operates on the principle of providing “knowledge and clarity on life’s biggest and most interesting topics… ranging from history and economics to science and happiness.”

Sounds pretty radical, yes? Well, only if you happen to be situated on the left of the political spectrum, as the overwhelming bulk of the IT undoubtedly is. Then yes, all that free right-wing speech may seem radical and worth tweaking the almighty algorithm to ensure they never see the light of day. Never mind that the original YouTube algorithm was built on a market-driven principle where the most popular videos shot to the top in the feeds, a phenomenon that presented a direct threat to the mainstream media message. Given the Left’s hot embrace of Cultural Marxist principles, it shouldn’t come as any surprise that Silicon Valley shuns the free market when it works against its own interests.

Now YouTube, obeying the Buzzfeed dog whistle, has pledged to turn the screws even more on ‘conspiratorial’ (i.e. right-wing) creators by “taking a closer look” at how the “Up Next” videos that autoplay after each video ends can lead viewers astray into the dense field of conspiracy-theory, pockmarked as it is with rabbit holes of various sizes and shapes.

Google announced it will begin “reducing recommendations of borderline content and content that could misinform users in harmful ways—such as videos promoting a phony miracle cure for a serious illness, claiming the earth is flat, or making blatantly false claims about historic events like 9/11.”

Although Google said the changes will not affect “whether a video is available on YouTube,” judging by the personal experience of several popular YouTube commentators, for example, Mark Dice, the new algorithm is so effective that even when the exact title of one of his ‘controversial’ videos is entered into the channel’s search field it will not yield the correct result.

The New York Times reported on this latest crackdown against social media creators by saying YouTube and other communication platforms have faced rising criticism for “failing to police the content” that creators share.

That is an extremely disconcerting comment when it is considered that we are not talking about hate speech, but rather ideas that have not been awarded the stamp of approval by both the government and the mainstream media. Yet it is the media – the hallowed Fourth Estate – that was originally designed to keep government in check on behalf of the people. The mainstream media, due to its incestuous relationship with Corporate America has failed dramatically on that score. Now we find the two agencies closely aligned in not only promulgating a particular narrative on every major story that surfaces, but cracking down on those alternative voices that would dare suggest a different version of events.

The number of YouTube commentators that have been purged from the video platform is simply staggering, and reveals the true nature of ‘American democracy,’ which is more concerned with fortifying the status quo than bothering itself with truth and justice.

Tragically, the American Founding Fathers, when they were setting down the First Amendment to the Bill of Rights, which has been in force since December 15, 1791, could not have foreseen the development of two major obstacles that would greatly offset their freedom-loving legislation.

The first is the advancement of powerful private corporations, which fly under the radar of the First Amendment. This would have tremendous implications on free speech since corporations, which have largely cornered the market on all communications, are free to establish their own rules with regards to what they want their customers to see and hear. They are powerful enough to tell their customers ‘if you don’t like our policies, you don’t have to use our services,’ while knowing full well that there are not many alternative options. And since the major IT companies all tend to hold neo-Liberal political views, it is their vision of the world that is being pushed to the forefront.

Meanwhile, and this leads us to the second obstacle to free speech, an increasing number of voices from the political right are being smeared and silenced on the pretext of promoting ‘conspiracy theories.’ It should be kept in mind that no police detective worth his or her salt would stop following a particular lead in a case for fear of being branded a ‘conspiracy theorist.’ Indeed, the world-famous detective Sherlock Holmes would not have been able to solve a single crime had he been accused of being a ‘conspiracy theorist’ by his colleagues, many of whom could not follow his subtle train of thought.

In closing, allow me to just reproduce, for those who have forgotten its essence, the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Latest

Moderate rebels? Defecting Venezuelan soldiers beg Trump for weapons on CNN

The soldiers told CNN that various groups of disgruntled units have been organizing via WhatsApp, waiting for the right time to “rise up in arms” against Maduro.
RT

Published

15 hours ago

on

January 30, 2019

By

Via RT

Two Venezuelan soldiers loyal to self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó have pleaded with the Trump administration for arms, in a bid to “realize Venezuelan freedom.” What could go wrong?

The former soldiers, living outside Venezuela, told CNN that hundreds of willing defectors inside the country had been in contact with them, asking the US for weapons and support for a planned revolt.

“As Venezuelan soldiers, we are making a request to the US to support us, in logistical terms, with communication, with weapons, so we can realize Venezuelan freedom,” Guillen Martinez told CNN. Martinez’ fellow soldier Hidalgo Azuaje added that the pair are also requesting support from Venezuela’s right-wing neighbors: “Brazil, Colombia, Peru, all brother countries, that are against this dictatorship.”

The soldiers told the network that various groups of disgruntled units have been talking and organizing via WhatsApp, apparently waiting for the right time to “rise up in arms” against Maduro.

The soldiers stopped short of calling for a US invasion. “We do not want a foreign government [to] invade our country,” Azuaje said. “If we need an incursion, it has to be by Venezuelan soldiers who really want to free Venezuela.”

Picking sides in another country’s war has historically led to catastrophe for the United States. The Mujahideen who fought the Soviets in 1980s Afghanistan turned their US-supplied weapons on American troops two decades later. More recently, US-armed “moderate rebels” in Syria would end up funneling their weapons to terrorist groups, and uniting with the very same hardcore Jihadists the US purports to fight.

Naturally, some commentators were skeptical about the CNN report.

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Venezuela, both Maduro’s government and Guaidó have sought to woo the military to their side. The protests that accompanied Guaidó’s declaration last week kicked off when a National Guard unit in Caracas staged a mutiny.

The rebellious soldiers were arrested, and Maduro has since been keen to demonstrate that the military is unflinchingly loyal to him, inspecting and training with troops in a series of Twitter videos posted this week.

Guaidó, meanwhile, has tried to sway the military with a promise of amnesty to soldiers and officers willing to break ranks with Maduro. The military envoy to the US has also refused orders to return home, and called on his “brothers in the armed forces of the nation to recognize President Juan Guaidó as the only legitimate president.” Few, however, have heeded the call.

The US has done everything short of shipping weapons to support Guaidó’s parallel government. President Trump was among the first world leaders to officially recognize Guaidó’s self-declared presidency, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo immediately promised Guaidó $20 million in humanitarian aid.

The US gave Guaidó another boost on Tuesday, when Pompeo authorized the opposition leader to take control of Venezuelan assets held in US banks. One day earlier, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the US would seize all assets of Venezuela’s oil company PDVSA, and channel them into accounts that would be accessible only by Guaidó or a new government which the US approves of.

National Security Advisor John Bolton also threatened “serious consequences” if Maduro’s government harms Guaidó.

Whether the US will arm the opposition in Venezuela remains unknown. “The president has made it clear that all options are on the table,” Bolton told reporters on Monday. Maduro has refused to heed international calls for fresh elections, but has said that he is willing to enter into talks with Guaidó.

Latest

Forget Bolton’s notepad trolling, the real danger to Venezuela is neocon Elliott Abrams (Video)

Alex Christoforou

Published

16 hours ago

on

January 30, 2019

By

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss US national security advisor John Bolton holding a notepad with the words visibly scribbled for all the world to see, “5,000 troops to Colombia”, while he was attending a press conference to announce more sanctions to be imposed on Venezuela.

When the White House was asked to explain what was written on the notepad…the response, “as the president has said, all options are on the table”.

Columbia has refuted media speculation, after Bolton’s notepad trolling, that US troops are amassing on their border with Venezuela.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via Business Insider

The US national security adviser, John Bolton, seemed to add weight to the Trump administration’s musings about military action in Venezuela on Monday when he appeared at a White House briefing carrying a legal pad bearing the phrase “5,000 troops to Colombia.”

But the note — a suggestion the US could deploy troops to one of the countries hit hardest by Venezuela’s crises and the mass migration they’ve caused — may have just been part of a ruse to spook Venezuela’s embattled President Nicolás Maduro and undermine the military support he needs to stay in power.

President Donald Trump mentioned a “military option” for Venezuela in August 2017 and reportedly brought it up several times during 2018. Administration officials also met with Venezuelan military officials looking for help to oust Maduro but ultimately rebuffed their inquiries.

But when pressed, Trump administration officials have repeated the refrain about “all options” being on the table.

At the end of 2018, a US Navy hospital ship visited the region, where it assisted many of the Venezuelans who’d fled their homes and settled in Colombia.

Deploying 5,000 troops to Colombia, a staunch US ally, would be a much more dramatic move, but there don’t appear to be any signs that it’s actually about to happen.

Such a deployment would be overseen by US Southern Command, which is responsible for everything south of Mexico.

“Southcom would be aware and tracking any movement,” a US official told Business Insider. Discussions between the White House, the Pentagon, and Southcom about that deployment could take place, but “we’re not seeing anything that these have been occurring,” the official said.

Colombian military officials have responded similarly.

“We have no knowledge of that — you’d have to call” the Americans, a Colombian Defense Ministry source told Karla Zabludovsky, BuzzFeed News’ Latin America correspondent.

Latest

Theresa May retreats to Brexit plan B, renegotiate Brexit plan A (Video)

The Duran – News in Review – Episode 173.
Alex Christoforou

Published

18 hours ago

on

January 30, 2019

By

Theresa May has secured a mandate to return to Brussels and re-open negotiations in order to secure a “legally binding change” to the Irish backstop in May’s original Brexit plan A.

Unfortunately for May, the European Union has stated that it will not change the legal text agreed to with the UK Prime Minister.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss Theresa May’s Brexit Plan B, which is nothing more than a return to her first Brexit proposal, which got clobbered by MPs only a few short weeks ago.

Remember to Please Subscribe to The Duran’s YouTube Channel.

Follow The Duran Audio Podcast on Soundcloud.

Via The BBC

Theresa May was heading for another defeat, but she ended up with an unconventional win – a win nonetheless.

The Tory Party that was visibly split in two a fortnight ago is giving the impression of being largely united, even if that is temporary.

Yet the prime minister only won because she gave into Brexiteer and DUP demands, by making a promise that she can’t be sure she can keep – one the EU says at the moment is impossible.

Parliament made it clear that it does not want to leave the EU without a deal. Right now, that’s not something No 10 is willing to promise.

But MPs could have made that demand more convincingly.

Parliament had the option to vote to take control of the Brexit process if the government failed to get it sorted by the end of next month, and it did not.

Again, former Remainers failed to coalesce around a single plan.

And again, Theresa May has had to budge to keep Brexiteers on board.

But that buys her a little more time, and a little more political momentum.

This process has for a long time been about No 10 stumbling, often seriously, then getting up again to try to take another step.

There is a valid question – to what end?

Neither time nor momentum provides a solution on its own.

 

 

The Duran Newsletter

Trending