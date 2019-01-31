Connect with us

Maduro to Americans: You are bigger than Trump, don't let him start 'Vietnam' war against Venezuela

In his first direct message to the American people, Maduro urged them to stop the US government from entangling the nation in a doomed military adventure.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro called on the people in the US to deter the Trump administration from putting boots on the ground in Venezuela, warning that any intervention would backfire leading to new Vietnam-like disaster.

In his first direct message to the American people, the Venezuelan leader urged them to stop the US government from entangling the nation in a pointless and inherently doomed military adventure.

“If the government of the United States intends to intervene us, they will have a much worse Vietnam than you could imagine.”

The 4-minute video, in Spanish with English subtitles, was posted on Maduro’s official Facebook page on Wednesday, shortly after he accused US President Donald Trump of ordering the Colombian government and mafia to assassinate him, and rejected a European ultimatum to call snap presidential elections within 8 days.

Maduro accused the US media of waging a “brutal campaign of false images” to support the Trump administration’s interference in Venezuela.

“This campaign has been prepared to justify a coup d’état in Venezuela that has been set, financed and actively supported by Donald Trump administration.” 

Effectively sidestepping his US counterpart, Maduro urged Americans to second-guess the distorted narrative peddled by the mainstream media. The embattled Venezuelan leader stated that Washington cannot use the same pretext to invade Venezuela as it did to justify the 2003 invasion of Iraq, so it is spreading new falsehoods about his government in hopes that something will tip the balance.

“They cannot invent that Venezuela and Maduro have [weapons of mass destruction] so they could intervene, they now invent lies every day, false news to justify an aggression against our country.”

Maduro reiterated that US interests in Venezuela are limited exclusively to its vast natural riches. Venezuela boasts the world’s largest confirmed oil reserves and the fourth-largest reserves of natural gas. The president said that by fomenting unrest in Venezuela, the US elites want “to put their hands” on that national treasure “as they did in Iraq and Libya.”

“We are a country of great resources, both natural and energetic. That is the truth and this explains the constant attacks against Venezuela. That’s why I appeal to your conscience and solidarity.” 

He admitted that Venezuela faces a plethora of problems, “as any other country” and said Venezuelans can “solve them by ourselves,” without any outside meddling.

Describing himself as an admirer of US history, Maduro said that he hopes that reasonable US citizens will prevail, adding that America “is a great country, and it is much more than Donald Trump.”

“The United States is a great country and it is much bigger than Donald Trump,” he said. “I only ask for respect for Venezuela and I need your support to avoid a war like Vietnam.”

More than 58,000 American soldiers were killed and some four million Vietnamese died in what is now the second longest war in American history after Afghanistan. The US sent first 3,500 combat troops to South Vietnam in March 1965, to fight against the communist government of North Vietnam that sought to unify the country under its terms. While the intervention was first met enthusiastically by the American public, the protracted nature of the conflict and US inability to turn the tide of the war led to a massive anti-war movement in the US. The last US troops withdrew in 1973 following the Paris Peace Accords. In 1975, troops from the Democratic Republic of Vietnam entered Saigon, the capital of US-backed South Vietnam, sealing the US military defeat.

Shaun Ramewe
Guest
Shaun Ramewe

The American people are too busy talking fake exceptional bullshit or ogling at perversion to care.

January 31, 2019 12:37

Don't Expect The EU To Cave On May's Brexit Deal Until The Very Last Minute

Theresa May now has to convince the EU to reopen negotiations on the withdrawal agreement, something EU officials have insisted will not happen.

After a series of embarrassing Parliamentary defeats (and still more embarrassing triumphs over a series of no-confidence votes), Theresa May is we imagine reveling in what was a rare win for on Tuesday: MPs backed an amendment that calls for removing the backstop from her Withdrawal agreement and replacing it with a commitment to find something better after the prime minister vowed to ask the EU to reopen negotiations (something she has reportedly been trying to persuade the block to do behind the scenes for weeks now with little apparent success).

Now that she’s won what her cabinet believes is enough support for a modified version of the deal, having finally corralled a majority for something resembling her current deal, the hard work truly begins: Convincing the EU to reopen negotiations on the withdrawal agreement, something officials have publicly insisted will not happen (though there have been whispers that they have been slowly coming around to the idea).

In a speech on Wednesday, European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker blasted the vote as irresponsible and once again insisted that removing the backstop from the agreement is out of the question.

“This is not a game,” he said, according to Bloomberg.

If there’s anything new to take away from the developments of the past two days, it can be found in a Bloomberg report published Wednesday afternoon that effectively confirmed what many have long suspected: That there won’t be any movement on the deal – either from the EU or, likely, the UK, until the last possible minute. According to BBG, EU diplomats have pointed to a last-minute summit set for March 21 and March 22 – just a week before Brexit Day – as the likely time when a deal may finally be struck.

The European Union is prepared to take Brexit down to a last-minute, high-stakes summit rather than cave into U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s demands over the next few weeks, diplomats said.

Although May is getting ready to head back to Brussels to reopen the Brexit deal that she negotiated over the past 18 months, the EU isn’t planning to give her any concessions before she returns for a vote in the British Parliament on Feb. 14, according to the diplomats. Behind closed doors, European officials are sticking to their well-coordinated public line that they won’t rework the deal.

The EU is in no rush to convene an emergency meeting of EU leaders, which would be necessary for any changes to the deal or for a Brexit-day delay. Diplomats point to a scheduled summit on March 21-22 — just seven days before the U.K. is due to leave the bloc — as the moment when the two sides could be forced to act. Some senior figures in the EU believe the U.K. needs to be all but out of options before accepting the deal, diplomats said.

May met with Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn on Wednesday and the two reportedly sparred over Labour’s demands that the UK commit to permanently remain a part of the EU customs union – an idea that’s anathema to Tory Brexiteers. She’s also due for a phone call with Donald Tusk Wednesday night (he has already publicly reiterated that he won’t budge on the backstop).

Ireland’s prime minister and his cabinet remain committed to the idea that Parliament must cave and accept May’s deal as-is, having warned that a return to a hard border in Ireland will not happen (a ‘no-deal’ Brexit would likely lead to a hard border returning), while simultaneously insisting that the backstop is an integral part of May’s deal.

In an interview with RTE Wednesday morning, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the notion the UK could leave the bloc without a deal amounts to a threat to “jump out the window”, adding that Ireland wouldn’t cave to threats. He also offered a few unkind words for the Brady amendment, saying it was “wishful thinking:” to replace the backstop with a vague call for something better.

“We are being asked to replace the backstop with wishful thinking,” he said, adding there are no obvious ‘magic’ solutions out there to reopen the withdrawal agreement. Instead, he said that the focus might be on the non-binding political declaration, which would be tweaked in an effort to calm U.K. concerns.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar released a statement after speaking with May via phone on Wednesday where he “set out once again the unchanged Irish and EU position on the withdrawal agreement and the backstop.” It added that the latest developments “reinforced the need for a backstop which is legally robust and workable in practice” and said the two leaders “agreed to stay in touch over the coming period,” per the BBC.

If there’s any clarity to be found in the Brexit process, it’s in the markets: The pound has sunk since the Brady amendment was adopted on Tuesday (and two amendments calling for a delay of Brexit Day were rejected) based on the idea that the UK is inching closer to a ‘no deal’ Brexit scenario. Because of this, Goldman Sachs has upped its “no-deal” Brexit probability to 15% from 10%, and cut the chance of Brexit not happening at all to 35% from 40%.

But has anything really changed? A look past the headlines reveals that the basic facts on the ground haven’t. UBS perhaps put it best in a laconic recap of Tuesday’s vote, that still applies after Wednesday’s outraged squawking from EU officials in Brussels.

The interminably tedious EU-UK divorce continues. The UK government must renegotiate with the EU. The EU says it will not renegotiate. The UK parliament does not want a no-deal exit. There is no automatic delay mechanism, but there are votes in two weeks which might impose an automatic delay mechanism.

And it looks like that’s how things are going to stay for another month or so. But even as the reality that nothing will happen until the last possible minute dawns on markets, we doubt that will put a stop to the endless firehouse of Brexit-related headlines.

British Deep State of Canada Caught Steering Venezuelan Coup

A major focus of Belt and Road Investments from Chinese and Russians alike has been Latin America and the Caribbean.

Since Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself president on January 23, it has become obvious to all intelligent onlookers that this “people-power color revolution” is not directed by Trump at all but rather by what has been exposed as the trans-national “Deep State”. When we look behind the layers of false narratives obscuring the true motives behind this operation, we should not be surprised to find the ugly picture of an insecure empire trying desperately to break apart the new coalition of Russia-China-American partnership now in danger of overthrowing the script for global dictatorship that has been building up for decades.

While anti-Trump neocon Elliot Abrams has been assigned to manage the ongoing coup from the American side of things, an overlooked force driving this scheme is not to be found in America itself, but rather Britain, or more specifically, British-run operations in Canada. Two of the most active players in this operation who we will showcase below are Canada’s Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and her Oxford cohort Ben Rowswell. Rowswell is not only the former Ambassador to Venezuela but current President of the Canadian International Council (aka: the Round Table Movement of Canada).

The Role of Chrystia Freeland

After completely crippling Russian relations with Canada for over six years, Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, a close friend of George Soros, has been at the forefront of every attempt to preserve the structures of the failing British Empire, including playing a guiding role behind the regime change “direct democracy” movement now tearing apart Venezuela.

In a January 24 Global News article entitled Canada played key role in secret talks against Venezuela’s Maduro, an unnamed Canadian Government official described Freeland’s role in the coup: “Playing a key role behind the scenes was Lima Group member Canada, whose Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke to Guaido the night before Maduro’s swearing-in ceremony to offer her government’s support should he confront the socialist leader”.

The quote refers of the Lima Group, a coalition of 14 Latin American nations (11 of whom endorsed the Venezuelan color revolution on January 4) which was founded in August 2017. While some wonder why Canada is a member of this coalition of Latin American nations, the fact is that Canada is not only a member, but the founder. The group was set up entirely to legitimize the regime change movement of Venezuela. Not only did Freeland speak with Guaido two weeks before he declared himself president, giving him the green light to begin the operations stating that Canada would support all actions he takes against Victor Maduro, but she will be presiding over Lima Group’s next anti-Maduro meeting in Ottawa on February 4.

In a Globe and Mail editorial of January 27, Ben Rowswell described Canada’s surprising role as leading member of the Lima Group in the following terms “That our country stands so prominently among these comes as a surprise to many Canadians. It is the product of 18 months of effort over which the Trudeau government has carved out a uniquely Canadian approach to democracy promotion.” Rowswell then laid out the three principles of the “uniquely Canadian approach to democracy promotion” as a combination of:

1) The premise that sovereignty stems from the people, 2) That direct action to overthrow a government must come from the people, and 3) International support is vital for a “democratic” regime change.

While Freeland’s guiding hand behind the 2017 creation of the Lima Group satisfied “principle 3” (and “principle 1” is a somewhat meaningless truism when it comes from an ideological social engineer), “principle 2” remained the most difficult during the years of failed western coups against socialist governments in Venezuela. Unifying the highly scattered and disorganized forces needed to unseat a president has always been the biggest challenge for the Deep State. In the case of Ukraine and Syria the use of Nazis and ISIS terrorists were vital recipes for success, but the absence of similar forces in Venezuela posed a major problem which Ben Rowswell himself was assigned to manage in 2014.

A few words about Rowswell

Prior to becoming Ambassador to Venezuela (2014-2017), Oxford-trained Rowswell worked for the U.S. National Democratic Institute (a branch of the National Endowment of Democracy) in Iraq, served as Deputy Head of Mission in Afghanistan (2009-2010) and in 2011 was visiting scholar at Stanford University’s New Center on Democracy, which was then headed by regime-change expert Michael McFaul (who spent his failed tenure as Obama’s Ambassador to Russia where his sole job was to promote a “white revolution” from the American embassy). McFaul and Rowswell are outspoken disciples of “internet-tech driven direct democracy” modes of unseating “bad” governments.

Rowswell himself described his greatest achievement as Canadian Ambassador to Venezuela as having united opposition forces and having advancing “direct democracy” through social media tech and embassy events. “We became one of the most vocal embassies in speaking out on human rights issues and encouraging Venezuelans to speak out” said Rowswell in an Ottawa Citizen interview in September 2017. When he left his post on July 27, 2017 he tweeted “I don’t think they (anti-Maduro forces) have anything to worry about because Minister Freeland has Venezuela way at the top of her priority list”.

Obviously, Rowswell never learned that Ambassadors exist to enhance relationships between countries, not to promote the overthrow of the nation hosting them. Wishing to spread his perverse notion of the purpose of “ambassadors”, Rowswell stated in a 2017 interview that “there are many people that could be effective Canadian ambassadors abroad. But not many people that had enough exposure to technology and human rights activism in the field that could combine those two and could create some dramatic new outcomes in global affairs.”

The British Empire on the Verge of Collapse

The question remains: Why such emphasis on Venezuela at this moment in history?

Much can be said about issues of corruption, regime change policies, deep state intrigue and colour revolutions, but all this is mere trivia which does little more than satisfy a useless lust for information.

The reality is that we are living in history, and history is no longer being shaped by the British script which ushered in the post-nation state “New World Order” praised by the likes of Sirs George H.W. Bush or Henry Kissinger decades ago. This new force of history is being shaped by the higher nationalist aspirations led by Russia and China who, along with other nations, have created a bond of survival centered on mutual growth, long term infrastructure investment and scientific research.

The Belt and Road project is not Chinese, but increasingly global program which features long term projects that bring all nations into common aims through development. Featured above is the World Land bridge extension of the BRI

New institutions needed to fund and provide stable credit for projects like the Belt and Road Initiative have been created since 2013, institutions such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the New Silk Road Fund, the BRICS Bank and more. The behavior of these credit mechanisms stand in direct opposition to the short-term monetarist rules plaguing the western financial system. Ironically, these new mechanisms bear a great similarity to the traditional American system of political economy represented by Lincoln’s Greenbacks which tie the value of money to the REAL economy rather than Adam Smith’s “invisible hand”.

A major focus of Belt and Road Investments from Chinese and Russians alike has been Latin America and the Caribbean, and since the 2016 victory of American nationalist forces in led by Donald Trump, a serious potential for a U.S.-China-Russia alliance of sovereign nation states has arisen for the first time since World War II This reality keeps British oligarchs (and their slavish lackies) up at night feeling more and more like they are living through the horrifying self-destruction of Edgar Allan Poe’s Roderick Usher.

Already, forces representing the genuine self-interests of the United States have begun overturning Obama’s 2011 banning of cooperation on Space science with China as we have seen with NASA’s collaboration with the Chang’e 4 landing on the far side of the moon and former NASA administrator Charles Bolden’s call for a new age of space research and exploration with Russia and China. Donald Trump’s impassioned call for a Moon-Mars mission by the end of his second term is well known, as is his recognition that the Belt and Road Initiative is the way to the future. This is the new paradigm as outlined by the Schiller Institute for decades. Seething with infantile rage, the British Empire has little left in its arsenal except to try with all of their might to burn the earth rather than lose their power. Fortunately for humanity, the arsonists have lost many of their matches.

BIO: Matthew J.L. Ehret is a journalist, lecturer and founder of the Canadian Patriot Review. His works have been published in Executive Intelligence Review, Global Research, Global Times, The Duran, Nexus Magazine, Los Angeles Review of Books, Veterans Today and Sott.net. Matthew has also published the book “The Time has Come for Canada to Join the New Silk Road” and three volumes of the Untold History of Canada (available on untoldhistory.canadianpatriot.org). He can be reached at [email protected]

Merkel & Macron Apply Sticking Plaster on Fracturing Europe

While Macron poured tea for Merkel and shared niceties in Aachen, both their countries are reeling from social unrest over economic grievances and uncontrolled immigration.

Authored by Finian Cunningham via The Strategic Culture Foundation:

When German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron signed a new Franco-German Treaty last week in the historic city of Aachen it had pomp and gravitas as background setting.

But in the foreground, figuratively speaking, the two leaders are beset by jarring political problems in both their respective countries, as well as across the entire European Union and on the international level.

If the location of the 9th century Charlesmagne empire centered on German border city of Aachen was meant to inspire unity, it could equally also inspire doom. All empires are destined to fall. Why should the supranational EU not also succumb to demise?

The Franco-German accord signed by Macron and Merkel appeared to be more a PR gesture than a substantive development.

For a start, there already exists an accord between the two countries. The Elysée Treaty signed in 1963 was signed by Charles de Gaulle and Konrad Adenauer and is viewed as an historic postwar reconciliation between the two major European powers which helped paved the way for the modern European Union.

Some observers questioned the need for Macron and Merkel to sign a new treaty. “It was like an old couple renewing their marriage vows,” commented historian Marion Gaillard to France 24.

The treaty last week aims to bring closer cooperation between Germany and France in the fields of foreign policy, defense, security, economic policy, and to reinforce the wider EU project. Importantly, another aim is to strengthen “the ability of Europe to act independently”.

The day after signing, Angela Merkel addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, where she said the new Franco-German pact was a real step towards the creation of a European army.

Striving to give Europe independence in foreign policy and defense is obviously a response to the growing tensions between the United States and the EU, tensions that have rudely emerged since Donald Trump became president.

Trump’s berating of European governments, in particular Germany’s, over trade, foreign policy and NATO military spending has inevitably pushed the two main EU powers – Berlin and Paris – to close ranks and perhaps to try to salvage some respect for their images as not being mere vassals of Washington.

However, the outlook is not auspicious. European governments continue to slavishly follow the line from Washington on adopting hostile sanctions against Russia. Also last week, it was shameful how the EU meekly went along with Washington’s blatant coup attempt in Venezuela. So much for being independent!

Merkel and Macron also had their eyes on mounting pressures from within the European bloc.

The two leaders lamented the rise of “populism and nationalism” as negative forces undermining and fracturing the 28-member EU project. Thus by signing the accord last week, the German and French leaders were aiming to “inspire unity” and “cohesion”.

Again, their effort seems more pomp and PR than anything of substantive progress.

While Macron poured tea for Merkel and shared niceties in Aachen, both their countries are reeling from social unrest over economic grievances and uncontrolled immigration. Both leaders have seriously lost political authority. They are weakened figures in the eyes of their respective public, unlike the 1963 signatories De Gaulle and Adenauer who at the time were revered as statesmen.

France’s Macron is particularly despised by growing numbers of his citizens. The Yellow Vest protests, which have been gripping France for nearly three months, are demanding his resignation, mocking Macron as “president of the very rich”.

Merkel is also a shadow of the former “Iron Chancellor” she once was seen as. In her final term of office, she is due to step down with her reputation sullied by growing economic grievances among Germans and the rise of the anti-immigration and Eurosceptic party, Alternative for Germany. Merkel’s former “open door” policy on immigration has rebounded to damage the electoral strength of her center-right Christian Democrat party.

The signing of the Franco-German accord last week is seen as a hollow attempt by both leaders to give themselves an aura of gravitas in the face of growing criticism and rancor among voters. If anything, the exercise in Aachen will further incite popular contempt.

As for Macron and Merkel “inspiring unity” for the rest of Europe: their pomp and ceremony collides with the reality of visceral anger across the EU over what many citizens see as an aloof, unresponsive European establishment whose neoliberal capitalist policies relentlessly rack up social misery.

Macron deprecates so-called “populism” as a nasty scourge on a presumed pristine Europe. He has even referred to populist politics as a form of “leprosy” corroding the body politic of the EU. His snide comments were seen as an attack on the governing parties of Italy and Hungary.

Italy’s deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini has become a thorn in Macron’s side. Salvini lambasted the French leader for “all talk and no action”, adding that he hoped French voters will soon get rid of “terrible Macron”.

Italy’s second deputy prime minister Luigi Di Maio also gave a verbal kicking to French pretensions last week. He slammed France for “exploiting Africa” through its economic policies towards former colonies, and in that way, claimed Di Maio, French governments are fueling migration to Europe.

Considering that Italy is one of the founding members of the EU – along with France and Germany – the increasingly bitter rhetoric demonstrates just how fractured the bloc has become.

It must be deeply alarming to Europhiles like Macron and Merkel that so many parties across the EU have endorsed Britain’s decision for Brexit, despite the mess that the Brits have made of that departure.

What Macron and Merkel, and other pro-EU establishment politicians, don’t seem to understand is that “populism” is simply a democratic revolt against the orthodoxy of running economies to satisfy big banks and big business, while ordinary people are expected to endure poverty, low wages, unemployment, rising living costs, unaffordable housing, and deteriorating public services.

In other words, the likes of Macron and Merkel have created their own challenges, opposition, and failures from pursuing bankrupt capitalist policies.

At the Davos conference of business elites last week, Italian premier Giuseppe Conte castigated EU economic policies for “sowing despair and discontent across Europe”. He added: “We are radical because we want to bring the power back to the people.”

The Franco-German Treaty signed last week is a useless sticking plaster for covering up a fracturing Europe. What is required is to rebuild Europe with an economic, political system that is genuinely democratic in addressing the needs of ordinary people. And to create a Europe that is truly independent from Washington’s warmongering and Cold War obsession towards Russia.

