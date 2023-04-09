Who Killed Lin & Megan? — Reviewed

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

This hour long documentary about the now notorious Chillenden Murders has been out a while and was uploaded to YouTube on February 20 but I have only just got around to watching it. It is presented by the actress Caroline Ford who appears to have a personal interest in the case for some reason. So do I. Although I haven’t heard much from him recently I have been corresponding with Michael Stone for over twenty years. On December 4, 2002, I opened a dedicated website about the case on a free host. On May 21, 2003 it was moved to its own domain thanks to my first sponsor, Paul Todd. Now that he is sadly no longer with us, the Michael Stone website is sponsored by my second sponsor who like Paul, like me, understands from bitter personal experience the depths to which the police and other legal authorities will go to obtain unwarranted convictions or simply to make a man’s life miserable out of sheer malice, but let’s not talk about Donald Trump.

There is also a second Michael Stone website run by the man behind The Sherlock Holmes Museum; John Aidiniantz has also paid for forensic tests.

The Chillenden Murders have been covered here a few times; a quarter of a century and more down the road, we are no closer to resolving the case than at the beginning, but what does this documentary say? First, what doesn’t it say? It doesn’t say that the first serious suspect was a local man who was arrested in December 1996. He need not be named here, it will suffice to say he was held for three days and that simply by virtue of him being local he was at least as good a suspect as Michael Stone. The other some might say rather important fact not mentioned here is that in November 2014, Damian Daley was convicted of murder.

While only the wilfully blind will continue to believe Michael Stone murdered Dr Russell and her youngest daughter, one person who will never believe Levi Bellfield did is Johanna Collings, because July 9, 1996 was her birthday, and she insists Bellfield spent the whole day with her. In view of the way he treated her it would be a tall order to suggest she is lying, but could she be mistaken?

Whatever the answer to that question, nothing Bellfield himself says can now be given any credence without the strongest corroboration. His later confessions to the Chillenden Murders could be nothing more than the twisted mind games played by one of the most evil and depraved killers of the late Twentieth and early Twenty-First Century.

Watch this documentary by all means but also visit the Michael Stone websites, especially the first one, which gives some proper context for the crimes Michael Stone actually did commit, and which paradoxically suggest he is not the sort of man who would have committed such a crime against a mother and her young daughters.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report