What Else Happened On Good Friday?

Because it is designated by a day of the week rather than by a day of the month, Good Friday falls on a different day each year. Also, Easter itself is far from static, it can occur any time between late March and late April. One might also ask what is good about a day in which a man – mythical or otherwise – is said to have been nailed to a cross then hung up by his palms to die an excruciatingly painful death. Surely the following Sunday should have been designated Good instead?

Leaving that aside, Easter was first celebrated in the Second Century, and a lot of memorable things have happened on Good Friday since then.

Good Friday 1865 wasn’t a good one for Abraham Lincoln either because although few writers note this, he was assassinated late at night on Good Friday; he was pronounced dead at 7.22am the following day.

The most important Good Friday within living memory did not concern murder but an attempt to stop murder, and it has been largely successful. This was the so-called Good Friday Agreement which was signed April 10, 1998 and led to the end of the Sectarian madness in Northern Ireland. Between May 14, 1990 and June 15, 1996, the Provisional IRA carried out over two dozen terror attacks on the Mainland. The only such attacks since were by a splinter group called the Real IRA that was formed in 1997. It carried out three attacks on the Mainland in 2000-2001 with no fatalities.

Although “The Troubles” appear to be over, Northern Ireland and especially the Irish Republic are now faced with an entirely different problem. In 1983, a member of the Young Socialists said “Every bullet in a British soldier is a nail in the coffin of British imperialism”.

Such seditious and treasonable utterances were far from uncommon. Now the same type of people and even the very same people call for tolerance not of British soldiers but of the illegal immigrants who are flooding into Ireland and Britain in incalculable numbers, the dehumanisation of British soldiers having been replaced by the demonisation of the white working class.

