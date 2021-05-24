Joe Biden had not been installed in the White House yet, but the January 6th incident where several thousand demonstrators, apparently (unwittingly) led by some AntiFa plants, led what has been called a “riot” or “assault” on the US Capiton Building while the Congress was in session to count the Electoral Votes in the 2020 election. Up to that point several Congressmen had spoken up to dispute the EV counts. After the incident, most of that stopped, and the Hologram now sits in the White House, doing his masters’ bidding whenever they ask.

We have the most incompetent, dishonest “presidential administration” in US history, and to many of us, it is absolutely clear that this was the American version of a coup d’etat, easily sprung on a population that was outraged by the falseness of the election but unwilling to act.

I have written extensively on this incident, and my stance remains the same as it has always been: It is not a “national horror”. It did not go far enough. In my view, every Congressman and Congresswoman should have been held to account as to whether or not they actually serve the people they claim to represent, or if they dishonestly “follow the money” or the various perks and temptations to powerful posts that exist in the legislative branch of the United States Government. I think the horror was that this did not take place, and we have what we have as the result.

However, several people were killed in this outburst, and one of them was a very conservative Air Force veteran named Ashli Babbitt. She was unarmed by the account you are about to see and hear, and she entered the Capitol wrapped in an American flag. She was shot and killed by “a Capitol Police officer” who has remained nameless from January 6th to today. Here at the Duran, we have often raised the question about who her killer was, and why has that person’s name not been made public.

It is a testament to the incredible efforts of the mainstream media to circle the wagons around Joe Biden, the Hologram, and to protect the coup that took place, that in four months’ time, no one knows who did this. Not only that, but no one in the press seems to even have questioned this matter up until May 15th, when Forbes ran a piece about it, explaining that the Capitol Police do not operate the same way as other police forces, and have the ability to reserve such information:

Federal prosecutors closed the investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt with no charges filed Wednesday, and without ever naming the U.S. Capitol Police officer who fatally shot her during the Jan. 6 insurrection, prompting criticism and comparisons to the relative transparency with which authorities are handling the shooting of Daunte Wright—a difference that comes down to the unique structure of the U.S. Capitol Police force. KEY FACTS Congress has not required the U.S. Capitol Police to follow the same public reporting or transparency protocols that govern most large municipal police forces like its neighbor, the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

While D.C. police are required by law to release the names of officers involved in deaths or serious uses of force within five days of the incident, the Capitol Police force is not—and has often chosen to withhold that information in previous cases.

U.S. Capitol Police officers are also not equipped with body cameras, unlike the MPD, which must, along with disclosing names, release the video from the cameras of officers involved in serious incidents.

In Minnesota, where Wright was shot on Sunday during a traffic stop, the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension publicly releases the names of officers involved in shooting deaths, identifying the Brooklyn Center officer who shot Wright as Kim Potter the night after the fatal encounter. In a bid to increase transparency in the wake of Geroge Floyd’s death, the state has also enacted a strict body camera policy which requires officers to keep their cameras on at all times during most calls, even while having casual conversations with colleagues. When asked why it’s chosen not to disclose the name of Babbitt’s shooter, the U.S. Capitol Police told Forbes in an email that this is “standard procedure when there are concerns for an officer’s safety, as there are in this case.”

This last statement is certainly understandable. However, it is equally understandable for municipal police forces who DO release the names of their officers who shoot “unarmed (drug-using) black men and women (who refuse police orders and even attack the police)”. In the court of woke public opinion, those officers are fearful for their lives. Ashli Babbitt was a white woman, so she is clearly not as important in the scheme of things as “unarmed (with all the parenthetical statements above) black people.”

At least, that appears to be the message.

We are living in extraordinarily strange times with regard to the ability to report and disseminate news. That is absolutely certain and it is so visible that it seems that one has to deliberately not participate in the news and information stream or willfully block out the questions like this one to not notice that there is a problem.

Thankfully, this issue is receiving at least some significant questioning from people who do make a national impact in their reporting, as Forbes’ piece continues:

CHIEF CRITICS The withholding of the officer’s identity has been criticized by Babbitt’s brother, Roger Witthoeft, who said “that decision shouldn’t be made behind the scenes.” Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson, who hosts the most-watched show on Fox News, ran a segment Wednesday night accusing authorities and the media of treating Babbitt’s death differently because of her political views. “You can’t just shoot people without warning because they’re in the wrong place. That’s not allowed,” Carlson said. “Except now, apparently, it is allowed. When did these rules change? And, once again, who exactly shot Ashli Babbitt?” KEY BACKGROUND The U.S. Capitol Police has come under scrutiny for its lack of transparency, with lawmakers considering changes periodically over the past 15 years. However, the force has ultimately been left to its own devices in terms of dictating its level of transparency with the public—and has repeatedly exercised that freedom. As pointed out by The Washington Post in a recent investigation, the Capitol Police has offered few details in previous investigations, including in a 2013 incident where officers fired into the car of a Connecticut woman driving erratically on Capitol Hill, killing her. The names of the officers were never released. “Congress hasn’t made the rules apply to the department, so we didn’t have to meet the expectations that a state or city police agency have,” Terrance W. Gainer, who served as the chief of the Capitol Police from 2002 to 2006, told The Post.

The matter of Ashli Babbitt is getting some attention in Congress, as well, as we can see from this video segment. However, it is not nearly enough:

Four months, folks. Four months and we know absolutely next to nothing about what happened. When will Ashli and her family receive the fair and equal justice under the law that is supposed to be available to each and every American citizen?

It probably isn’t going to happen until the Impostor Regime and all of its supporters are uprooted and expunged. January 6th could have been that moment. While I certainly pray that such justice is reached peacefully, the Administration appears to be doing everything it can to aggravate as many people both domestically and internationally as possible.

How we get back from this point is a big unanswered question.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report