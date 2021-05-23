in Latest, Video

End Game in Syria As US Stops Extracting Oil, May Be Preparing Withdrawal

63 Views

End Game in Syria As US Stops Extracting Oil, May Be Preparing Withdrawal
News Topic 164

Biden administration poised to ax US oil company’s waiver for Kurdish-led northeast Syria

Biden administration poised to ax US oil company’s waiver for Kurdish-led northeast Syria

The Biden administration has decided to not extend a sanctions waiver granted by the Trump administration in April 2020 to a little-known American oil company to operate in northeast Syria, according to well-informed sources who spoke to Al-Monitor on condition they not be cited by name.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alexander Mercouris

What do you think?

1 Point
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Epstein Prison Guards avoid jail in deal with Prosecutors