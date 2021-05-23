Epstein Prison Guards avoid jail in deal with Prosecutors
****News Topic 418*****
Epstein Prison Guards Admit Falsifying Logs, Get Plea Deal To Avoid Jail Time
Epstein Prison Guards Admit Falsifying Logs, Get Plea Deal To Avoid Jail Time
Authored by Thomas Lifson via AmericanThinker.com, If there was a conspiracy to assassinate a man who knew compromising information about the power elite, two of the lowest level conspirators are getting away with no jail time.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.