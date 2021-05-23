in Latest, Video

Epstein Prison Guards avoid jail in deal with Prosecutors

110 Views

Epstein Prison Guards avoid jail in deal with Prosecutors

****News Topic 418*****
Epstein Prison Guards Admit Falsifying Logs, Get Plea Deal To Avoid Jail Time

Epstein Prison Guards Admit Falsifying Logs, Get Plea Deal To Avoid Jail Time

Authored by Thomas Lifson via AmericanThinker.com, If there was a conspiracy to assassinate a man who knew compromising information about the power elite, two of the lowest level conspirators are getting away with no jail time.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Elon Musk tweets, crypto better than fiat…crypto crashes