Elon Musk tweets, crypto better than fiat…crypto crashes
****News Topic 417*****
Musk says he supports crypto in battle against fiat money
Musk says he supports crypto in battle against fiat money
Tesla CEO Elon Musk voiced his support for cryptocurrencies over fiat money on Saturday, saying that he prefers crypto. The statement pushed bitcoin prices higher. “The true battle is between fiat and crypto,” Musk said in response to a Twitter user asking the billionaire what he thinks about people who are “angry at him because of crypto.”
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.