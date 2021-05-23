Lavrov & Blinken meet in Reykjavik. Why was Blinken so nice to the Russian Foreign Minister?
The Duran: Episode 982
Talks between Lavrov & Blinken ‘constructive’: Pair discussed situation on Russian-Ukrainian border & treatment of US state media
At their meeting on Wednesday night, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the role of American state-run media in Russia and the heightened tensions involving Ukraine. That’s according to an official statement from Ned Price, the spokesman for the US Department of State.
