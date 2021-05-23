in Latest, Video

Lavrov & Blinken meet in Reykjavik. Why was Blinken so nice to the Russian Foreign Minister?

367 Views 4 Votes

Lavrov & Blinken meet in Reykjavik. Why was Blinken so nice to the Russian Foreign Minister?
The Duran: Episode 982

Talks between Lavrov & Blinken ‘constructive’: Pair discussed situation on Russian-Ukrainian border & treatment of US state media

Talks between Lavrov & Blinken ‘constructive’: Pair discussed situation on Russian-Ukrainian border & treatment of US state media

At their meeting on Wednesday night, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the role of American state-run media in Russia and the heightened tensions involving Ukraine. That’s according to an official statement from Ned Price, the spokesman for the US Department of State.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

4 Points
Upvote Downvote
Avatar
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Winners & Losers in Middle East Conflict: Netanyahu, Hamas & Iran Winners, US, Erdogan & PLO Losers

Elon Musk tweets, crypto better than fiat…crypto crashes