Winners & Losers in Middle East Conflict: Netanyahu, Hamas & Iran Winners, US, Erdogan & PLO Losers
The latest conflict between Israel and Palestine had only one winner: Iran
Exposing Biden’s lukewarm backing for Israel was a big reward for Hamas and its backers in Tehran
