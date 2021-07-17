The Press Secretary for the White House, Jen Psaki, openly declared that the Chief Executive’s office is collaborating with Facebook to censor COVID-19 dissenters on that social media platform.

It is unclear how good a job they are doing, for I write many dissenting pieces and they are all over Facebook, but perhaps because my readership is so low, they do not pay much attention to me.

This is not barred by the US Consititution, as the First Amendment specifically names Congress as that party which can make no law respecting the freedom of the press. No law is being formed. The President’s office is simply just… doing this.

However, while not expressly unconstitutional, it certainly violates free speech on Facebook at any rate.

What this will probably do is just spur the exodus of users from Facebook and make alternate sites like Gab and Parler continue to grow faster than ever. Dissent over COVID restrictions is growing since the pandemic has been handled so dishonestly, and there is no way that any government is going to succeed at shutting us down.

Keep the faith folks. They are doing this because they have a power play involved in it. Nuts to the virus – the secular liberals are the true disease.

