Liars never win in the end. Sooner or later, they are always found out, caught, or their plans go bad.

Why is this?

Simple: There is a limit set on the activities of evil people. Sometimes that limit goes really, really far. Tragically far. But it always gets stopped. It always has and it always will.

The actions of the Imposter’s hand-picked co-liars are running up against this wall now, with the fallout from the Mar-a-Lago FBI-committed raid on President Donald Trump’s home. This raid happened on August 8th. It is now 11 days later, and the American public, and the world, have no explanation from the Attorney General, a squib named Merrick Garland (also an imposter) as to why and under what pretext this highly optical raid was launched.

Folks, Ex-governor Andrew Cuomo had no kind words for President Trump while he was in office. Nor did Trump for the wildly liberal governor. Yet, who should speak alarm about this abuse of power against his own adversary but Mr. Cuomo himself?

When super liberal folks note that the actions taken against a conservative are over the line, that is something.

So, here, we offer some thoughts, a discussion of the issue not long after it took place, which is actually useful since it helps us chart how much, or how little, the narrative was shifted, and also since we make an attempt to point out why this has taken place in my country, the United States of America – a place where men once presumed to be free.

