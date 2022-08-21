The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

As the USA trip ended, I finally had a couple different people ask me questions about Ukraine and the war with Russia. This was interesting because in all 29 days or so of my travel, this only happened once in this way, where the individuals asking actually believed that the Russians’ actions were the problem. Other people I talked to in my travels asked me about life in Russia, but already seemed to understand that Ukrainian leadership was pulling a con job on the Biden / Globalist / Secularist governments around the world.

This itself is of note, especially considering the lengths to which the American and Western mainstream press (including Fox “Faux” News) had been going to promote Ukraine as the angelic nation, perhaps the only nation worthy of its borders on earth. Certainly the US is not entitled to its borders, nor is Russia, nor China, but Ukraine – oh, yes. We have to do everything possible to protect this bastion of ‘democracy’…

Except for the inconvenient truths that Ukraine imprisoned its fighting age men, and it imprisoned mercenaries from the US and Great Britain who came as soldiers of fortune, then sent out to the fields with no weapons or minimal ammo – like ten rounds per soldier.

There are many interesting things in this discussion besides Ukraine, and we hope you enjoy the presentation.

