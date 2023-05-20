in Latest

American in Exile #2 – Russia Q&A, Khmelnitskiy Story, News in Network Society, Politico [Video]

More discussion in video format.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

From apartment living in Moscow to the US space program, to Khmelnitskiy’s gigantic explosions to the manifesting irrelevance of the United States. We cover many topics.

