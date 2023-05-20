The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Ukr Flank Attacks Stall; Ze Roadshow Hits Saudi, Japan; G7 Agrees F16s, Economic War with China
Topic 851
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
If its true that things are not quite as bad as one articular soldier says, then perhaps all the analysis about a Russian war of attrition, a meat grinder in Bakhmut, a cauldron there, and the highest losses in throughout a year are all wrong? I haven’t seen the soldiers anguished report, but I do wonder what ‘do not be excessively swayed by it’ could mean? The man may well live himself, but his level of anguish, and expectancy to die, shared with comrades, is surely not misplaced? They could after all, be permitted to surrender in that place anyway,… Read more »
The Ukrainians would be just as reticent to admit that Zaluzhny has been translated into the hereafter as they would hesitate to admit that the Patriot batteries had somehow failed.