Bizarre narratives try to explain Haiti President assassination
The Duran: Episode 1039
Suspected Mastermind Of Haiti Presidential Assassination Arrested
Suspected Mastermind Of Haiti Presidential Assassination Arrested
The plot thickens by the day as a Haitian-born doctor who lived in Florida for more than two decades was arrested Sunday with suspicions of being the ring leader in the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse last Wednesday, Haiti’s police chief said Sunday, according to Miami Herald.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.