in Latest, Video

Bizarre narratives try to explain Haiti President assassination

270 Views

Bizarre narratives try to explain Haiti President assassination
The Duran: Episode 1039

Suspected Mastermind Of Haiti Presidential Assassination Arrested

Suspected Mastermind Of Haiti Presidential Assassination Arrested

The plot thickens by the day as a Haitian-born doctor who lived in Florida for more than two decades was arrested Sunday with suspicions of being the ring leader in the assassination of Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse last Wednesday, Haiti’s police chief said Sunday, according to Miami Herald.

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

The Duran

What do you think?

2 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

White House openly collaborating with Facebook to censor free speech [Video]