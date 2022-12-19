What Ukraine will do if it wins America’s proxy-war against Russia

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Eric Zuesse

What will Ukraine do if it wins the war in Ukraine against Russia? U.S.-and-allied heroization of Ukraine’s President Volodmyr Zelensky will increase near to worship for a while, at least until his Government’s retribution against his opponents — every Ukrainian who had wanted accommodation (negotiation) with Russia, and especially ones who had wanted Russia to win — becomes widely known even in The West (which has been censoring-out such retributions as are even now in progress). The regions of Ukraine that recently became parts of Russia had shown in polling (even in U.S. polling) to have large majorities that opposed joining NATO and the EU, and opposed the United States, and favored Russia against Ukraine — in other words: majorities who considered themselves to be Russian and to support Russia, instead of Ukrainian and to support Ukraine, even before Russia invaded Ukraine. Consequently (with such stark facts being shown unambiguously even in polls by Gallup that were taken for the U.S. Government in 2013 before the U.S. coup in Ukraine, and then in 2014 right after that coup), it is undeniably clear that in the areas that Russia had at least temporarily defeated Ukraine’s forces, Zelensky has far more opponents than supporters, and that the current Ukrainian Government’s characterization of the people who live there as being “traitors” will continue until they are eliminated so that they never again can vote in a Ukrainian election.

There will be massive retributions, against millions of Ukrainians, if and when Ukraine wins this war.

Those polls have been clear in their findings, not ONLY in U.S. Government-sponsored pollings but in ALL pollings; and here are highlights from their findings:

During 2003-2009, only around 20% of Ukrainians had wanted NATO membership, while around 55% opposed it. In 2010, Gallup found that whereas 17% of Ukrainians considered NATO to mean “protection of your country,” 40% said it’s “a threat to your country.” Ukrainians predominantly saw NATO as an enemy, not a friend. But after Obama’s February 2014 Ukrainian coup (such as is shown here), “Ukraine’s NATO membership would get 53.4% of the votes, one third of Ukrainians (33.6%) would oppose it.” However, afterward, the support averaged around 45% — still over twice as high as had been the case prior to the coup.

Furthermore, the Obama regime had Gallup poll Crimeans before the coup, during May 2013, and found that 68% said their “attitude” toward Russia was “Warm,” but only 14% said “Warm” for “European Union,” and only 6% said “Warm” for “USA.” To the question “Regardless of your passport, what do you consider yourself?” the answers were 40% “Russian” and 24% “Crimean” and 15% “Ukrainian.” They polled them again right after the coup, in April 2014, asking about nations’ “role in the crisis in Ukraine” and 2.8% rated “United States” “positive” but 71.3% rated “Russia” “positive.” When asked “agree or disagree: The results of the referendum on Crimea’s status likely reflect the views of most people here,” 6.7% said “Disagree,” and 82.8% said “Agree.”

Moreover, in 2013, Gallup ALSO polled throughout Ukraine, and headlined on 14 March 2013, “Before Crisis, Ukrainians More Likely to See NATO as a Threat: West and Central Ukraine warmer toward NATO than East,” and reported that their poll of a thousand Ukrainians, taken during June 27-July 31, 2013 (shortly prior to Yanukovych’s rejecting the EU’s offer), showed that 29% viewed NATO as a “Threat,” and 17% viewed it as a “Protection,” of Ukrainians. Also: the U.S. Government hired Gallup to poll a thousand Ukrainians during “August 27-September 9, 2013”, and Gallup found that whereas in Gallup’s 2012 polls in Ukraine, slightly more Ukrainians preferred Ukraine to join Russia’s “Customs Union” trade-bloc than to join America’s “European Union” trade-bloc, that switched to a slight majority favoring the EU over the CU in 2013 (thereby confirming the success of the Obama Administration’s propaganda-operation). Then, right before the Maidan demonstrations, the Wall Street Journal headlined on 12 November 2013, “Poll Finds Ukrainians Favor EU Pact: Support for a Competing Deal with Moscow Collapses”, and reported that, “The poll by GfK Ukraine found that 45% favored the association agreement with the EU, while only 14% said they want to join Belarus and Kazakhstan in a Russian-led economic bloc called the Customs Union.” The set-up to trap Yanukovych was going like clockwork.

In regards to the EU, Ukrainian public opinion was traditionally unfavorable but flipped favorable during the lead-up to the November 2013 Maidan demonstrations that the CIA and U.S. State Department had hired and trained Ukrainian nazi organizations to organize.

So: the U.S.-and-allied billionaires who controlled Ukrainian public opinion after Obama’s coup were stunningly successful in reversing that public opinion on international affairs, in the coup’s wake — from February 2014 on. And, as I documented from especially the April 2014 Gallup poll of, separately, both Crimeans, and of non-Crimean Ukrainians, Crimeans were strongly anti-NATO, and:

throughout non-Crimean Ukraine, in “South” “East” “Center” “North” and “West”; ONLY in the West (west of Rivne in the northwest and Khmelnytsky in the southwest, or roughly the area within 200 miles of the Polish border) did more than 50% (53%) “Agree” [that “Ukraine should return to the course of NATO integration”]: by contrast, only 10.3% in South did; only 13.1% in East did; only 32.1% in Center did; and only 37.7% in North (which includes Kyiv, the capital) did. On 24 February 2022, Russia invaded the most the regions that most OPPOSED joining in NATO. Only (and just barely), the West region favored to join NATO, and Russia’s invasion has invaded that region (the anti-Russian region) less than any of the others. This fact suggests that the Russian Government has no intention to include the West region as part of Russia in any final settlement of this war between the U.S. and Russia that is being waged in Ukraine’s battlefields, between Russian military forces and America’s Ukrainian and other military-forces — this proxy-war that Washington intends to start WW III.

So: there will be massive retributions against the publics (the majority) in at least all regions except the West region, if Ukraine’s Government wins this war.

What will this be like?

On December 17th, RT headlined “What will happen to ethnic Russians in Donbass and Crimea, if Ukraine and NATO emerge victorious from the current conflict? The brutal treatment of ‘collaborators’ could extend to millions of people.”, and John Varoli wrote:

Ethnic cleansing on the horizon?

This brings us to the main dilemma – if Kiev and NATO win, what happens to the Russians living in the regions they will have ‘liberated’? This is the question I posed to both former and current US government officials and experts. But no one would answer. So I searched online. Likewise, nothing. No detailed information on Kiev’s post-war plan. Their silence is sinister.

Therefore, let’s look at what has already happened in territories ‘liberated’ by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) in the past nine months. Retribution against pro-Russian locals in the Kharkov and Kherson regions was quick and furious, with ‘filtration measures’ used to round up and punish ‘collaborators’, allegedly including extrajudicial killings.

Also, we can see how on a daily basis the UAF indiscriminately shells and terrorizes civilian centers in Donbass, racking up horrendous civilian casualties.

Let that thought sink in – Kiev considers these people to be its own (since it doesn’t recognize the Donbass regions as Russian). Yet, it bombs them ruthlessly every day. How much greater will be the slaughter if the UAF ‘liberates’ Donbass and Crimea from ‘Russian occupation’?

However, the war in Ukraine didn’t start only “nine months” ago; it started virtually as soon as Obama’s take-over of Ukraine succeeded during 20-28 February 2014. I have previously documented in detail that that phrase, “filtration measures,” goes back to the very START of the Obama-imposed government in Ukraine, when, as I reported, in 2014:

almost immediately after Yatsenyuk became the leader of Ukraine, he sacked the existing three Deputy Defense Ministers, on March 5th, and replaced them with three rabidly anti-Russian neo-Nazis, who were committed to this bombing-policy. The person who was made the Minister of Defense, Mikhail Koval, has announced his intention to ethnically cleanse from southeastern Ukraine the “subhumans” who voted for Yanukovych, who will “be resettled in other regions,” meaning either Russia (if Russia accepts these Ukrainian refugees) or else concentration-camps inside Ukraine (and then perhaps death). “There will be a thorough filtration of people.” (That English translation has since been taken down; so, instead, try this and this.) Their property will be confiscated, and “Land parcels will be given out for free to the servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and other military formations, as well as to the employees of Interior Ministry and the Security Service of Ukraine that are defending territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country in eastern and southeastern regions of Ukraine.” That’s the euphemism for the ethnic cleansing, and mass-theft. In other words, Obama’s rulers of Ukraine are offering their soldiers the opportunity to grab legally the property of their victims. Ukraine doesn’t have the money to pay for all the soldiers that are needed to do this ethnic cleansing; so, they’re being promised war-booty, instead. Sort of like paying them by tips: but with the bigger tips going to the killers with the most (or biggest) scalps. …

Consequently, ever since May 2nd, when this extermination-program started with a bang, by an organized massacre of hundreds of regime-opponents via burning them alive in the Odessa Trade Unions Building, and then followed it up on May 9th by military actions throughout southeastern Ukraine, to kill the residents there, and then pursued it all over the region during the time since, thousands of residents in the region have been fleeing. This is the objective: to get rid of them, one way or another. Hitler called this “Lebensraum.”

Consequently, whereas the post-coup election was held only in the northwest, maybe the next general election will be able to be held throughout the country, after enough Yanukovych-voters have been killed or otherwise disposed of.

Obama is thus redefining “democracy.”

All of this is being done so that the U.S. will be able to base nuclear missiles in Ukraine, only a ten-minute flight to Russia’s command-center, so as to be able to conquer Russia too fast for them to get their retaliatory weapons into the air, so that we’ll “win” a nuclear war against them, in a pre-emptive one-strike blitz-attack to prevent “Putin’s aggression,” as our propagandists call it.

Furthermore, as I also reported, Obama’s barbarism, there, displayed itself even on 20 February 2014, which was the very day that his coup itself started being perpetrated, when there was “the ‘Korsun Pogrom’ or ‘Korsun Massacre’”: the 20 February 2014 event that sparked Crimea’s breakaway from Ukraine, and I showed there photos which were from videos of it happening on that date, as hundreds of Crimeans who were at the Maidan Square demonstrating peacefully against the coup that was being perpetrated, were chased back onto their buses, by Obama’s hired thugs, and were then road-blocked by them escaping south of Kiev, and scores of them severely injured and uncounted numbers of them killed by those thugs. So, that was right at the very start.

Also, I reported, on 10 October 2014,

highlights from a one-hour-and-thirty-seven-minute video documenting the ethnic cleansing or attempted genocide against the residents in southeast Ukraine, the Ukrainian area that had voted overwhelmingly for the man whom Obama overthrew on February 22nd. If the voters in that region were to stay in the then-existing territory of Ukraine, no nationwide Ukrainian vote (such as for Ukraine’s President) would favor the pro-U.S, anti-Russian, Government, that Obama had installed in February of this year. Even if new leaders would be elected, the government would then go back to being predominantly pro-Russian, as it had been under Yanukovych. That’s why Obama wanted the residents there slaughtered until enough escaped to Russia so as to eliminate enough of them from the voter-rolls in Ukraine so as to enable Obama’s Ukrainian coup d’etat to succeed (i.e., be stable) on a long-term basis. So, that’s what was tried; and one chooses for carrying out such a purpose racist fascists — or nazis — whose particular hatred is focussed against ethnic Russians: against the people who lived in the pro-Yanukovych region of Ukraine, Ukraine’s southeast.

The full video is at: http://hlamer.ru/video/521371-Ukraine_Crisis-Donbass_Chronicle_of_Genocide_Banned_on_TV-Donbass_Hronika_genotsida_ENG_SUB.

The full video was originally at www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ozdz7fMdXI

Then I headlined and documented on 3 February 2015, “Brookings Wants More Villages Firebombed in Ukraine’s ‘Anti Terrorist Operation’” to get rid of the people in Donetsk, which had voted over 90% for Yanukovych.

Here shown is a captured Ukrainian soldier on 17 August 2014 telling how this “filtration” operation was being carried out. What remains of a 23 October 2014 video of such an event is shown with my description having seen the full video of it when it was online, “How Our People Do Their Extermination-Jobs In Ukraine”. The doomed people are driven in a truck at night to a ditch, executed, thrown in, and the excavator that had dug the ditch then pushes the dirt back to fill it over. It was videoed so that they’d get paid for the job.

And this “filtration of people” continues under Zelensky, as Jeremy Kuzmarov documented on 25 April 2022 headlining “CIA Behind Secret Plots to Kidnap, Torture and Assassinate Ukrainian Dissidents for President Zelensky, says Ukraine Defector”.

Also, in a victorious Ukraine in this war, the individuals who have been manipulated to believe that Russians and also pro-Russians in Ukraine are “traitors” and “terrorists” have been and will even more continue to be treating them like dirt and even torturing them.

This is what the officials and the ‘news’-media in The West want. It’s ugly as hell, but hidden from Western publics. Will it be able to continue being ignored by them after the U.S. regime in Ukraine wins the proxy-war it is waging for its U.S. masters, if it wins? Perhaps so.

—————

Investigative historian Eric Zuesse’s new book, AMERICA’S EMPIRE OF EVIL: Hitler’s Posthumous Victory, and Why the Social Sciences Need to Change, is about how America took over the world after World War II in order to enslave it to U.S.-and-allied billionaires. Their cartels extract the world’s wealth by control of not only their ‘news’ media but the social ‘sciences’ — duping the public.

