Russia Captures Marinka, Ukraine Digs Trenches in Central Bakhmut, Kissinger Admits and Warns Against Neocon Plan to Dismember Russia, Proposes Negotiations with Moscow
At 36minute and 38 second into the video, Alexander Mercouris stated :- “(Henry) Kissinger thinking on this, seem to me to be very similar to that which Olaf Scholz has expressed in various articles, including one in which he wrote in foreign Policy. In other words an avoidance of a new cold war!” and Alexander Mercouris understandably snickered when he said the words “an avoidance of a new cold war!” The Idiom: You can’t unring a bell, came to mind. But we are way past Cold War mentality, as the Russo-Nato war in Ukraine is a Hot War. The only… Read more »