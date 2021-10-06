What If Trump Had Won In 2020?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In other words, what if eight million dead people hadn’t voted for Joe Biden and a couple of million others hadn’t voted for him three or four times? Where would the US and the world be?

The first thing is something that wouldn’t have happened, namely a certain American pipeline wouldn’t have been cancelled, and eleven thousand quality jobs wouldn’t have been lost. The southern border wall would have been continued, and regardless of its state of construction, there would have been no invasion of freeloading fake asylum seekers from Haiti via Central America or anywhere else.

There would have been no outrage in Washington, so Ashli Babbitt wouldn’t have been murdered by a trigger happy cop who will never be held to account for his crime.

There would have been no runaway inflation, or at least a lot less of it.

There would have been no mass sackings of hospital staff and no mass resignations of law enforcement because the Trump Administration wouldn’t have enforced Draconian and unconstitutional masking and vaccination mandates on the population.

Christopher Wray would have been sacked and replaced with someone who has a true commitment to purging corruption from the FBI, Sidney Powell, perhaps.

The indoctrination of the young with critical race theory and gender ideology would have been stopped dead.

Opportunity zones and genuine criminal justice reform would have been undertaken to help the truly disadvantaged and to give people with criminal records a second chance without turning dangerous predators loose as is currently happening.

What might have happened abroad?

Trump would have removed the troops from Afghanistan, but he would have done it according to a proper plan, ensuring all civilians would have been evacuated first, followed by Afghan interpreters and others at risk, followed by the military after they had ensured no equipment or ammunition would have fallen into the hands of the Taliban.

Peace efforts would have continued in the Middle East resulting in a proper truce between the Israelis and the Palestinians followed by the creation of a proper Palestinian state rather than the madness there is now.

The North Korean leader would have been invited to Washington and accepted, resulting in the demilitarisation of North Korea and massive foreign investment in the country that would have benefited its people.

All this is what could have happened. Aren’t you glad you rejected the white supremacist in chief and voted for Joe Biden? Enjoy your police state Joy Reid, Don Lemon, Rachel Maddow, and all you other overpaid morons.

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report