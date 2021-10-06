The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
China moves into Bagram airfield? An important piece to the Eurasia puzzle
The Duran: Episode 1105
US-abandoned Bagram base reportedly operational for first time in two months, as rumors swirl of Chinese military presence
Bagram Airfield, once the linchpin of the US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan, is said to be powered and serving planes again. A foreign force is rumored to be involved, with fingers pointed at China, which denied eyeing the base. A photo shared on social media purportedly shows the base on Sunday night with its floodlights on.
