The CIA Is Watching Jimmy Dore

Not only that, they are editing his Wikipedia page. Take a gander at this and ask yourself if anything about it rings true apart from prosaic facts like his upbringing. Earlier this month, Dore ranted about this on his YouTube channel.

If you are not familiar with Dore, he is an American comedian and a leftist, but unlike most leftists he isn’t afraid to speak out against the damage the Democratic Party is doing to America. Which kind of makes you wonder why he is a leftist. Dore has his own website and also does live shows, but most people view and interact with him on his YouTube channel which currently has over 1.2 million subscribers. He uploads segments of various lengths several times a day and also holds live hangouts. His most recent clips include reports on the disgraceful Government response to the situation in Hawaii and a takedown on CNN’s coverage of the Biden corruption scandal. The mainstream media has only recently started covering this, because obviously the Democrats are planning to dump Biden and replace him with someone slightly less toxic.

In common with the mainstream media, the overwhelming majority of leftists have ignored this up to now, or branded Biden’s detractors conspiracy theorists, but not Dore.

Jimmy is an extremely likeable guy but he has three big faults: he supports the minimum wage, he supports Medicare for all, and he berates Donald Trump.

The minimum wage sounds idealistic but its detrimental effects on especially small businesses far outweigh any good it might do. Here is a simple explanation.

Dore’s endorsement of Medicare is understandable; he suffers from an extremely rare medical condition that nearly killed him; hypophosphatemic osteomalacia was literally making his bones disintegrate. America’s private healthcare system certainly needs reform, but Medicare is not the way to reform it.

Dore’s attacks on Donald Trump are tempered by the realisation that the Democrats and the Rinos are far, far worse. Having said that, check out some of his criticisms of Trump and ask yourself if he shouldn’t really be wearing a MAGA hat.

