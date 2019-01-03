Watch Donald Trump rip the New World Order to shreds (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson goes a long way towards connecting the disintegration of traditionally-valued American culture (Christian, family oriented, men the dominant wage-earners and providers, etc.) to the state it has become now. The video’s transcript is available here.
This video covers such important points that we will offer timestamps and topics listed:
[00:00] – Mitt Romney attacks Trump in op-Ed piece but the piece is well-worth reading.
[01:04] – Corporate tax cuts positive – Why Mitt Romney thinks so – the Private Equity model.
[02:05] – Signs of voter revolt abroad, and with President Trump starting in 2016.
[02:54] – After Mr. Trump is gone, what will America be? – The health of a nation.
[03:36] – Striving for happiness as a goal of the nation. Our leaders are mercenaries and do not care.
[04:12] – Big lie: one can separate economics from everything else in life. Both parties believe it.
[05:23] – Culture and economics are inseparably intertwined. The evidence: Inner cities AND rural America.
[06:08] – Conservative explanation for inner city dysfunction – big government – good but incomplete answer.
[06:30] – Rural America shares same fate as inner cities, but traceable to one cause.
[07:10] – Male wages declined. When men make less money than women, women do not want to marry them.
[08:30] – The same affluent married people that make all decision do nothing to help Americans get and stay married. The crisis happening to marriage is utterly ignored.
[09:16] – Sheryl Sandberg: Our first duty is to shareholders, above our own children. Corporate media celebrated her for saying this.
[10:03] – loans that cannot be repaid – payday loan outlets disgusting.
[10:30] – Cannabis use in the US is out of control – especially among boys. Former Speaker of the House John Boehner lobbies for the pot industry.
[12:20] – multi-tiered tax system created to benefit companies to increase their economic advantage.
[12:39] – unfairness is profoundly divisive. Divided countries are easier to rule.
[13:04] – The Question: What kind of country do you want to live in?
[13:57] – What will it take to get the country we want. Market Capitalism is not a religion. It is a tool. We do not exist to serve markets. Any system that weakens and destroys families is not worth it.
What is extremely interesting, and verifiable from personal observations, is that the common aspects of inner city decay have now moved to the rural areas of many parts of America, and the causes of this are pretty much the same.
Tucker Carlson is viewed as a great conservative reporter. However, his political alignment is what we might consider a “true liberal.” This is not what liberals in America are today, but much more akin to what President Putin of Russia might consider as liberal – that being that people have the right to do as they wish in safety, but there is no “woke” phenomenon, and it means that everyone has the right to hold to their own values, including, especially, Christians. For Americans, this is real conservatism.
Tucker’s video presentation is extremely informative and valuable as we head into the new news year, and he sets the table for all that must be considered and encountered in the news cycles to come. The summary statement cannot be ignored:
Mr. Carlson’s conclusion: “If you want to put America first, you’ve got to put its families first.”