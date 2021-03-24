in Latest, Video

War of hunger in Syria and the Thucydides Trap

The Duran: Episode 922

In Syria, The War Of Hunger Is Taking Over From The War Of Guns

Authored by Patrick Cockburn via The Unz Review, Great dollops of hypocrisy invariably accompany expressions of concern by outside powers for the wellbeing of the Syrian people. But even by these low standards, a new record for self-serving dishonesty is being set by the Caesar Civilian Protection Act, the new US law imposing the harshest sanctions in the world on Syria and bringing millions of Syrians to the brink of famine.

