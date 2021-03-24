The Strategic Hour on Rogue News: Origins of the Deep State Explored

In this week’s edition of The Strategic Hour on Rogue News, we talk about the train wreck of the US-China summit in Anchorage, Alaska and the meltdown of US-Russian relations under the hive of technocrats managing team Biden.

Is this the actual America operating under an intentional program to burn all diplomatic bridges with the east and usher in thermonuclear war… or has a foreign parasite taken control of the republic?

This question is answered throughout the show as we probe into the origins of the Fabian Society, Roundtable Movement and X Club which have driven a British Imperial re-colonization agenda of both the USA and the world as a whole throughout the 20th century.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , a BRI Expert on Tactical talk, and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and in 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review.

